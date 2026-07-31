Nick Suzuki isn’t spending the summer in Brossard

Since the start of summer, many Habs players have been training in the Brossard area. The guys are taking the opportunity to skate together and spend time near Montreal during the summer.

This has been the case for a few years now… but this summer, there's a pretty noticeable difference compared to other years.

Habs captain Nick Suzuki has long been a regular at these practices. He used to spend most of his summers in Montreal… but it's worth noting that since the start of the summer, he's hardly been seen in Brossard.

He was spotted a few times in June… but he hasn't been back since.

As far as we can tell, Suzuki seems to be spending his summer in Ontario instead, where he was spotted on the ice a few days ago. He's in the London area, his hometown.

Habs captain Nick Suzuki in his hometown of London, Ontario pic.twitter.com/ohiaUiYEZM — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 22, 2026

And in fact, that's understandable. We know that the captain became a father about three months ago and that his family lives in Ontario, as does his wife's family.

So it makes sense that, during the offseason, Suzuki would want to spend a little more time at home with his family. His situation is different from that of Samuel Montembeault or Alexandre Carrier, who are also new fathers but whose families live in Quebec.

He has a big season ahead of him (and he seems to know it) → https://t.co/SR3dZ57YQV — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) July 30, 2026

The good news is that Suzuki has had time to establish that culture in the city over the past few years. It's caught on… and a few years later, we see that Ivan Demidov, for example, spends his summers in Montreal.

And as my colleague Patrick Guillet has learned, he's even the one organizing the training sessions in the city this summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Guillet (@patguillet67)

We'll see if Suzuki comes back to the city a little before training camp to skate with his teammates before camp starts, but his new family obligations and the increasingly grueling seasons he's playing through make it perfectly normal for him to recharge his batteries at home rather than in Montreal.

Especially since word on the street is that the captain sometimes finds the pressure of the Montreal market intense. Stepping away from it for a few weeks can't hurt him, you know.

In a Nutshell

– He started last season like a lion.

Connor Bedard in the fall of 2025: 31 games played:

• 19g | 25a | 44pts |

+8• 47 goals | 116-point

pace• More takeaways, blocks, and hits than

McDavid• Higher points per game than

Celebrini• Chicago was ahead of Utah in the standings A glimpse of what's to come. pic.twitter.com/kfMSNHalKy — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) July 31, 2026

– The Alouettes are in action tonight.

The Alouettes have won their last 12 games against the Rouge et Noir since 2022. They've also racked up 12 straight wins in Ottawa since 2018. A 13th in a row? Yes or no? The game will be broadcast on @RDSca starting at 7 p.m. (pre-game coverage). Have a great evening! pic.twitter.com/1rwgSWnSjf — David Arsenault (@ArsenaultRDS) July 31, 2026

– Too bad.