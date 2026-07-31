Matvei Michkov learned his lesson this summer

Over the past season, Matvei Michkov has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The young Russian, who still managed to score 20 goals and 51 points, was publicly called out by his coach for his poor physical condition.

He clearly didn't take his summer training seriously… and he didn't arrive at training camp in shape. He was never able to get back into the swing of things afterward.

So the question was whether Michkov would learn from his mistakes this summer. And the good news is that it seems he has.

In a recent interview with Daria Tuboltseva (RG), Michkov talked about his summer training. And the Russian says he didn't take any vacation at all: he knows the upcoming season will be important, and he wants to make sure he's in shape.

The Flyers, who have been keeping a closer eye on him this summer, must be happy to hear that.

“There was no vacation at all, because an important season is ahead,” Michkov said in an exclusive interview with RG. “I need to play well—I want that for myself. So I need to keep my body in shape at all times.” Michkov on his summerhttps://t.co/Ou7wvlDSvW — TLY (@TheLibertyYell) July 27, 2026

Our colleagues at TSLH also reported the news.

Of course, we'll have to see how things turn out when the kid shows up at camp. The results will speak for themselves… but right now, everything indicates that he has indeed taken his preparation more seriously.

It's the kind of misstep a young player can make: the important thing is to learn from it and make sure not to repeat it.

Keep in mind that Michkov is one year away from the end of his entry-level contract… and it doesn't seem like the Flyers intend to offer him a new deal this summer. The Russian will therefore be playing to prove his worth over the next few months.

And with his GM potentially in the crosshairs next summer after making a hostile offer to Leo Carlsson, we'll see if Michkov becomes a potential target for a hostile offer himself.

In a Nutshell

– Calling all interested parties.

Papaya is our Dog of the Month for July! Enter your pup in the next contest and you could win a puck signed by Jakub Dobes! Sign up ↓ #GoHabsGo — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 31, 2026

– Note.

Bob Duff: Will Alex DeBrincat leave the Red Wings? That seems unlikely; as long as Detroit's front office is willing to shell out the cash for DeBrincat and pay him market value, expect him to stay put – Detroit Hockey Now (7/27) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 31, 2026

– Too bad.