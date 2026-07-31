Zachary Bolduc’s Contract: “I’ve heard it’s coming”

What will Zachary Bolduc's next contract look like? That's a question people in Montreal are asking right now.

Acquired in exchange for Logan Mailloux last summer, Bolduc has just completed his first season with the team. He scored 12 goals and 30 points in 78 games before adding three goals and seven points in 19 playoff games.

He started off strong… then really slowed down. In the playoffs, however, he found a way to make himself useful by playing with a lot of grit.

So, we're not quite sure how Kent Hughes plans to handle this situation… but the good news is that we might have an answer soon.

Jean-Sébastien Dea, speaking on BPM Sports, noted that from what he's heard, Bolduc's next contract “is on the way.” So we can expect this matter to be settled soon.

Bolduc's situation is unique in that we have to wonder whether the contract will be short-term or long-term. Both sides might want to reevaluate the situation in two or three years, but perhaps the Habs will want to bet on his long-term potential, and Bolduc will want to secure his future with a long-term contract.

Obviously, the salary is likely to differ in each scenario. There's a wide range of possibilities—he could earn as much as $5 million a year, for example.

We'll see how the Canadiens—who seem to view Bolduc as a key part of their core—handle the situation. It seems that, as things stand, a short-term deal is probably the scenario that will work best for everyone.

But if the Habs want to sign him to a longer-term deal and Bolduc is interested in that idea, perhaps they'll opt for such a contract instead.

In a Nutshell

– Speaking of Bolduc.

– That was a beautiful goal.

Habs goal of the day: Alexandre Texier vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (December 6, 2025) pic.twitter.com/F8jUN2RuS7 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 31, 2026

– Nice!

Supra tonight at 10 p.m. (on the road). #CFMTL tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. in MTL. Soccer weekend on the horizon! https://t.co/aPFmYRTg1u — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) July 31, 2026

– Note to self.

– You can see it on the field.