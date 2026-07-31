Bringing the Nordiques Back: Patrice Bergeron Is Reportedly “Very Interested,” According to a Source Close to Him

Patrice Bergeron has had an impressive NHL career. The Quebec native, who has recorded 1,040 points in 1,294 games, has hoisted the Stanley Cup and won the Selke Trophy six times.

He was one of the greats of his generation, having spent his entire career in Boston.

And even though he's been retired for a few years now, many people expect to see him back in the hockey world sooner or later. The idea of a role within the Bruins' organization makes sense… but Jimmy Murphy, who has connections in Boston, has suggested another scenario.

Murphy, who says he spoke with someone close to Bergeron, claims that this person believes Bergeron would be “very interested” in getting involved in a project to bring back the Nordiques.

One wonders, for example, if he could put together a group of people to make that happen.

I remember that Mick and I can tell you that, based on a conversation with someone close to Bergeron, that person definitely thinks there would be strong interest from him. https://t.co/pcl2BuMq9m — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) July 31, 2026

And obviously, having a guy like Bergeron on board would lend credibility to the project. We know that the L'Ancienne-Lorette native is highly regarded throughout the league, and seeing him get involved in a project like this would give Québec's bid a major boost.

That doesn't change the fact that it will take someone with a lot of money to invest in the project—we're on the same page there. But if Bergeron is able to bring in other big names, that could encourage investors to take an interest in the project.

Earlier this week, Bill Daly mentioned during his appearance on The Eye Test that Québec City's bid needs a serious owner who's ready to commit to the project. But if Bergeron can put together a strong group, attracting someone like that will become easier.

It's far from a done deal, of course… but it would be something to see Bergeron play a key role in a potential return of the Nordiques.

Bill Daly was on the @sickpodnhl on Wednesday, where he discussed what is needed for an NHL franchise to return to Quebec City. #Nordiques #NHLExpansion #NHLInQuebec #thesickpodcast Written by: @NickLariviere25 https://t.co/HdHvAp3PtE — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 30, 2026

Quick Q&A

– Of course.

“I admired his calm and composure, and I think he made everyone want to play like him.” – Jet Greaves, on Carey Price More details: https://t.co/xG34WAYadz pic.twitter.com/8V8HvjsoKS — RDS (@RDSca) July 31, 2026

– After Macklin Celebrini, the Sharks wrap up another deal.

Collin Graf signs a 3-year contract extension worth 4.25M per year with the San Jose Sharks pic.twitter.com/jlskqJkVsA — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) July 31, 2026

– The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching.