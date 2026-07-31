Gavin McKenna considers himself lucky to have been drafted by the Leafs

All hockey fans are looking forward to seeing Gavin McKenna play in the NHL, whether they're Toronto Maple Leafs fans or not.

It's hard not to imagine a McKenna-Matthews duo lighting it up together.

Even though the Leafs are coming off a disappointing season, the additions of McKenna, Darren Raddysh, and Sergei Bobrovsky will greatly strengthen the team.

With players like Matthews, William Nylander, and Matthew Knies, the Leafs' offense will be even more dangerous than last year.

Normally, a player drafted with the first overall pick joins a team in rebuilding mode, but that's not the case for McKenna.

He considers himself lucky not to have ended up on a rebuilding team.

Gavin McKenna says he “got lucky” not ending up on a tanking team after being drafted 1st overall (h/t @emilymkaplan) pic.twitter.com/6iqlEX6maV — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) July 31, 2026

Indeed, it's still a privilege for a No. 1 overall pick to join a team that already boasts excellent talent.

The top-six forwards will be very dangerous. In addition to the big names mentioned above, there's also John Tavares, who—despite being 35—can still contribute a lot to the team. He still racked up 71 points last season.

Plus, the Leafs have added depth with players like Nick Paul, Jack Roslovic, Teddy Blueger, and Colton Sissons.

And that's not to mention the fact that Bobrovsky still has plenty of great hockey left in him, while bringing a wealth of playoff experience.

McKenna will therefore be joining a well-equipped team with a wealth of talent. He has excellent hands, incredible vision, and a very strong stride.

In fact, BarDown reported on some comments from McKenna. The question was: What specific skill from any player would you add to your arsenal? He answered: Matthews' shot, which is simply devastating.

If he could take a skill from any other player, Gavin McKenna is taking Auston Matthews' shot pic.twitter.com/vAyVC5d6S4 — BarDown (@BarDown) July 31, 2026

What a great way to pay tribute to his teammate and potential linemate.

Imagine if McKenna also had Matthews' shot. He'd become a real nightmare for opposing teams.

In a nutshell

– Well.

John Shannon: I keep hearing that [NHL] expansion will happen in 2030, so the 2030–31 season – 100% Hockey (7/21) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 31, 2026

– A second straight win for the Blue Jays (finally).

THAT'S A FRIDAY NIGHT W pic.twitter.com/Q7aDTAUGZV — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 1, 2026

– It's done. It's still crazy that he's more than 300 yards ahead.