Alex Newhook at center on the second line: a great option that’s all too often overlooked

Much to the dismay of many fans and analysts, the Montreal Canadiens have been very—perhaps even too—quiet this summer so far, as Kent Hughes has yet to make any moves to improve his team.

The Habs haven't signed any major free agents and haven't made any major trades that would have turned the Habs into a top-tier contender for the Stanley Cup.

This is obviously disappointing, but we have to make do with it now and hope that the best “move” was indeed to make none at all.

The biggest issue that remains unresolved yet again this summer is, of course, the second-line center position, as the Habs still have a hole at that spot in the eyes of just about every fan.

However, with what the Habs currently have at their disposal, there's a very interesting alternative that people tend to forget and that's hardly ever discussed.

That alternative would be to have Alex Newhook fill the second-center role.

Before his injury, Alex Newhook was off to a great start. He followed it up with a strong playoff run. Where does he fit in the #Habs lineup next season? Before his injury, Alex Newhook was off to an excellent start to the season. He then had a very strong playoff run… pic.twitter.com/WRWunnetH1 — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) August 1, 2026

Admittedly, this is an option we're quick to dismiss since Newhook played mostly on the wing last season, but in theory, Newhook is a center.

He was drafted as a center, and he knows how to play center, so why not give him a chance to shine alongside Ivan Demidov at center rather than on the opposite wing?

If it weren't for his serious injury last season, Newhook would likely have finished the season with more than 50 points, including about 20 goals.

The Habs' No. 15 was producing at an excellent level before his injury, and afterward, he regained that excellent form in the playoffs, where he was extremely important to the Habs' success.

Newhook scored some huge goals for the Canadiens and was the team's leading scorer in the playoffs with seven goals in 19 games.

Furthermore, we mustn't forget that Newhook is only 25 years old, so he still has many good years ahead of him to develop and establish himself as an impact player in the NHL.

So, if the Habs start the season without making a major acquisition—which is likely to be the case—I sincerely believe that giving Newhook the second-line center role would be a very interesting move.

He already has chemistry with Ivan Demidov, and I genuinely think the two would perform very well together—and we'd stop whining about the lack of a true third-line center.

Zachary Bolduc could then perfectly round out that line.

So all of this remains to be seen, but I think we need to give this alternative more serious consideration.

In a Flash

– That's good news.

The event starts Saturday | OBN: “The big picture is pretty interesting for our Canadiens” https://t.co/RbwMEPOVrB — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) August 1, 2026

– Stay tuned.

“Extremely motivated” Matt Rempe believes he has “a lot to prove” after a lost season due to a thumb injury Our @JimCerny reports from the Shoulder Check Showcase with the latest health update and more on the #NYR towering forward https://t.co/5RW3Y7wleu — Forever Blueshirts (@4EverBlueshirts) July 31, 2026

– Interesting.

– Makes sense.