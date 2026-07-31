SPECULATION: $5 million per year for Zachary Bolduc

Zachary Bolduc and Arber Xhekaj are not yet under contract.

There's no rush for now. But with the next training camp approaching (it'll be here before we know it, given that the 84-game regular season starts in September), these matters will eventually need to be resolved.

The Habs don't need that kind of distraction at camp.

It's safe to assume that Xhekaj—whose agent acknowledges the difficulties of negotiating with Kent Hughes and isn't afraid to say so loud and clear—will sign a shorter-term deal.

But what about Bolduc?

We know the forward had his ups and downs during the season. But in the playoffs, even though he didn't score as much as expected, the Quebec native was very valuable.

The St. Louis Blues' first-round pick in 2021 could sign a shorter-term deal—a bridge contract—even if his GM is wary of bridge contracts…

But he could also try to sign a medium- or long-term deal to secure his future.

On that note, Martin Biron (on the Sick Podcast, currently hosted by Éric Hoziel) said he believes Bolduc could sign for $4.5 or even $5 million per season. In his view, with salaries on the rise, that's what he's worth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts)

Of course, it will depend on the number of years. If he signs a short-term deal, the amount will be adjusted accordingly.

If I were in his shoes, I'd sign a short-term deal. I'd give myself a chance to prove that I can score more often. And combined with his playoff performance, rising salaries, and the GM's desire to keep his young players together, that could pay off.

Right now, the Canadiens have just under $10 million in cap space. If Bolduc signs for $5 million and Arber Xhekaj is around $2 million per season, Kent Hughes might only have $3 million left.

That's not much to go out and get a second-line center…

In a nutshell

– Ark.

Willson Contreras found himself in the middle of all this, through no fault of his own. https://t.co/lddOgS5UP2 https://t.co/4EiBNOqiEQ — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 31, 2026

– What will the Red Wings do?

Elliotte Friedman: On the Red Wings' management search: Will they go with a one-person structure like Yzerman had… or will they opt for a two-person structure with a president and… a general manager? I've heard the Red Wings are open to all sorts of ideas – NHL Tonight (7/15) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 31, 2026

– Must-read.