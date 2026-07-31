The Kirill Marchenko Case in Montreal: Dan Milstein Can’t Help But Comment

Dan Milstein is Kirill Marchenko's agent. By now, you know that.

In recent days, as rumors about the Russian player have resurfaced in Montreal, the Blue Jackets player's agent took the time to respond on social media.

And he did so more than once.

But then last night, the agent needed a little attention. So he found an obscure comment that mentioned him and decided to respond to it, just for fun.

In any case, I'm having fun following this.

In the middle of a humorous post where he wasn't tagged (does this guy search for his name on X?) regarding the fact that the Habs are all over the news, he chose to pick out a comment about himself to say… that he had no comment to make.

Effective. Really. And best of all, it was done at everyone's request.

A little later, he also took the time to comment on a post featuring an AI-generated image showing Marchenko in a Canadiens jersey.

I think everyone realized it wasn't a real image.

And Milstein made a point of reiterating that none of it was true and that he had nothing to say. He's not giving anything away to confirm that nothing's been finalized—even though we already suspect as much.

After all, if it were concrete and/or imminent, he'd be busy working on the matter.

If this were real, that sign would say “No comment”… #WeAreGoldStar https://t.co/eSwJfNuOlg — Dan Milstein (@HockeyAgent1) July 31, 2026

overtime

From the perspective of someone who follows hockey news, Milstein is entertaining. But I really wonder, on a night like last night, to what extent his client's interests are being properly served.

And I have a feeling that even if we asked him, he'd tell us he has nothing to say.