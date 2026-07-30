The time Sergei Kostitsyn threw a chair at the window of the 110% studio

Yes, you read the headline correctly.

It's surprising, but not that much when you think back to what the Kostitsyn brothers were like.

Appearing on BPM Sports on Thursday, former 110% producer Éric Lavallée recounted this zany story that took place at the show's studios.

Lavallée explained that one day, Sergei Kostitsyn showed up outside the recording studio and threw a chair at the studio's bulletproof glass.

Obviously, Sergei hadn't come by to have a calm discussion with the folks at 110%.

But the craziest part is that he actually found a chair to throw at the glass. Unheard of!

Kostitsyn had his reasons to be angry. The show's panelists were very harsh on him, but they were just as harsh on everyone else.

The strangest part of this story is that Sergei Kostitsyn was aware of what was being said on the show. He could have asked for a translator, but we're talking about a player who didn't speak French and was still struggling with English.

Éric Lavallée didn't dwell on this story, but it's pretty unusual to see a Canadiens player vent his anger like that.

“110%” was a show that provoked reactions, and it managed to get a reaction from one of the most controversial players in Canadiens history.

In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

Bill Daly was on the @sickpodnhl on Wednesday, where he discussed what it would take for an NHL franchise to return to Quebec City. #Nordiques #NHLExpansion #NHLInQuebec #thesickpodcast Written by: @NickLariviere25 https://t.co/HdHvAp3PtE — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) July 30, 2026

– This is bad.

An embarrassing look for a league that claims to have made around $8 billion this season, for a franchise that's probably worth over $2 billion, and for an owner whose company is valued at around $3 billion. https://t.co/EeVhtO12fm — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) July 30, 2026

– What a story!

He brought this on himself, but his story has a happy ending https://t.co/I60nuCqaZ3 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 30, 2026

– Canada's first win at the summer showcase.