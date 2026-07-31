Rumor Corner: A Clear Sign That Tarik Skubal Will Be Traded

There are now just over 72 hours left before the trade deadline. So we can expect the trade market to pick up soon.

Because right now, it's pretty quiet… and the reason makes sense: Tarik Skubal hasn't been traded yet.

Teams looking to make a move right now don't want to burn their bridges, which could come in handy when trying to acquire Skubal. The Tigers are holding the market hostage… but today, we saw a sign that things could break open quickly.

Casey Mize, who was supposed to start for the Tigers today, won't be pitching after all. This suggests that the team has finally made up its mind: it's going to sell.

And if the Tigers sell, Skubal will (logically) be part of the deal.

This is the clearest sign yet that Skubal will very likely be traded. The Tigers have plenty to offer, including Mize, Gleyber Torres, and Kyle Finnegan https://t.co/JXs1XZpeR8 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2026

It's worth noting that Mize, who will become a free agent at the end of the season, is also an attractive trade candidate. The former No. 1 overall pick is having a breakout season and could be of interest to teams looking for a starting pitcher.

And Jon Heyman also mentions Gleyber Torres and Kyle Finnegan as players who could be on the move: the Tigers could be very, very big sellers.

The Price to Pay for Freddy Peralta

Last winter, the Mets acquired Freddy Peralta with the goal of having him become the ace of a competitive team. And a few months later, it's clear that this has been a failure… twice over.

With just a few months left before free agency, Peralta could (already) be on his way out of New York. And according to Will Sammon (The Athletic), the price tag has already been set.

The Mets want a top-100 MLB prospect… and more, which is a big ask for a guy who isn't having a great season.

Details on the Mets' current asking price for Freddy Peralta, along with teams showing strong interest, from @Ken_Rosenthal and me: https://t.co/8ptGLPL2PD — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) July 31, 2026

According to Sammon, the Cubs, Phillies, Rays, and Braves are all in on the deal. It's unclear if any of these teams are particularly aggressive, but we expect to see Peralta leave New York by Monday.

And the fact that he won't be making his scheduled start today is another sign that a trade is imminent.

Freddy Peralta has now been scratched, a source says, as @Joelsherman1 reported. https://t.co/YAnGUeGzWR — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) July 31, 2026

Luke Weaver Is in Demand

While the Mets may have missed their chance with Peralta, the story is quite different with Luke Weaver. The reliever is having an exceptional season and has bounced back well after a rough stretch with the Yankees.

After all, he's allowed just nine earned runs in 43 innings this season.

That makes Weaver—who is also under contract through 2027—a hot commodity heading into the trade deadline. And according to Will Sammon and Jim Duquette, the Brewers and the Pirates are in a bidding war to acquire the reliever.

Love this! More. I was just told that the Pirates are also very interested in Weaver. Interesting “bidding war” between them and MIL. https://t.co/T9dK8YzhKa — Jim Duquette (@JimDuquetteGM) July 31, 2026

It's not exactly surprising to see the Brewers, who have a 67-41 record, trying to improve. That said, right now, the Pirates are 55-55… but the team clearly wants to improve and push for a playoff spot.

And adding Weaver to a bullpen that needs help wouldn't hurt. We'll see if other teams get in on the action, especially if Mason Miller stays in San Diego.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.