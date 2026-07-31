Kevin Gausman: “The Blue Jays aren’t as close-knit as they were in 2025”

Last year, the Blue Jays players were like a family. They all played for each other on the field.

That clearly contributed to the team's success. After all, a tight-knit locker room, where everyone is pulling in the same direction, makes all the difference.

Even though John Schneider said that 2026 wasn't 2025 and that they needed to create another unique season, it made sense to think that the foundation for a united locker room was in place.

But that's not the case.

Kevin Gausman, who might leave the team (even if he doesn't want to) soon, opened up about the issue. And he wasn't afraid to say that the team isn't as united as it was last year.

That's making a difference—for all the wrong reasons—right now.

Report: Kevin Gausman says Blue Jays “not nearly as close-knit” as in 2025. https://t.co/wEim3F4mCt — CityNews Toronto (@CityNewsTO) July 30, 2026

Even though Gausman believes in all the players in the locker room and in his coaching staff, the fact remains that losing takes a toll on the team's morale.

He notes that Max Scherzer's injuries (which kept him out of the lineup for a while) and the departures of Chris Bassitt and Bo Bichette have weakened the team's leadership.

“I don't think we have as much character as we did in the past.” – Kevin Gausman

Since the Blue Jays will likely lose some players (including Kevin Gausman) by August 3, the rest of the season will be even tougher.

George Springer, an important veteran for the team, is in the same boat.

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