MLB in Brief: Tigers GM Heading to the Red Wings? | Corey Seager Returns

The Tigers' GM to the Red Wings?

Possible.

Trading Tarik Skubal and Dylan Larkin in the same summer—could it happen? → https://t.co/Ek3RQWiVHU — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) July 31, 2026

Hunter Greene traded?

The Reds aren't in a hurry to do so, but the pitcher is in demand.

There's a 50-50 chance that Hunter Greene could be traded this week, according to @Feinsand. pic.twitter.com/BY1DZVTmU8 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 31, 2026

Michel Laplante to be honored tomorrow in Quebec City

Come say hello to the members of Passion MLB if you see us at the stadium.

Michel Laplante will be honored by the Quebec Capitales on Saturday. He wrote a masterful open letter in the pages of Le Soleil this morning. It's a must-read!https://t.co/MQqWVo39DP — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) July 31, 2026

Sandy Alcantara Unstoppable

But as for the rest, Miami is open to offers.

The #Marlins will listen to trade offers for “everyone, with the exception of ace Sandy Alcantara,” according to @BNightengale pic.twitter.com/1RjAoYABdX — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) July 31, 2026

Corey Seager Returns

He'll face the Astros.

The Rangers have activated Corey Seager from the IL, according to @Evan_P_Grant pic.twitter.com/d4u3CHP59Y — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 31, 2026

Speaking of the Astros, Carlos Correa has resumed training. He won't return in 2026.

According to the Astros, Carlos Correa has “begun light on-field baseball activity and a running progression.” Correa underwent season-ending ankle surgery in May. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) July 31, 2026

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