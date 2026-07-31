MLB in Brief: Tigers GM Heading to the Red Wings? | Corey Seager Returns
The Tigers' GM to the Red Wings?
Possible.
Hunter Greene traded?
The Reds aren't in a hurry to do so, but the pitcher is in demand.
Michel Laplante to be honored tomorrow in Quebec City
Come say hello to the members of Passion MLB if you see us at the stadium.
Sandy Alcantara Unstoppable
But as for the rest, Miami is open to offers.
Corey Seager Returns
He'll face the Astros.
Speaking of the Astros, Carlos Correa has resumed training. He won't return in 2026.
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