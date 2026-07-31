MLB in Brief: Tigers GM Heading to the Red Wings? | Corey Seager Returns

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Tigers GM Heading to the Red Wings? | Corey Seager Returns
Credit: MLB

The Tigers' GM to the Red Wings?

Possible.

Hunter Greene traded?

The Reds aren't in a hurry to do so, but the pitcher is in demand.

Michel Laplante to be honored tomorrow in Quebec City

Come say hello to the members of Passion MLB if you see us at the stadium.

Sandy Alcantara Unstoppable

But as for the rest, Miami is open to offers.

Corey Seager Returns

He'll face the Astros.

Speaking of the Astros, Carlos Correa has resumed training. He won't return in 2026.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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