Brewers: Tarik Skubal’s big contract isn’t a problem

More and more, there's a growing wave of support for the Brewers.

What's it about? A lot of people would like to see them finally go all out to try to win.

I think a lot of people want that just to try to slow down the Dodgers… but whatever.

If the Brewers were to make a big move, they'd win over fans across MLB. And that big move has to be Tarik Skubal.

The Milwaukee team, which is really strong this season, is tied to Skubal. It has the prospects needed to land the excellent pitcher.

But do they have the desire to do it? Are they willing to give up top prospects and sacrifice a long-term deal to try to win now?

The hope is that the Brewers will finally go all in this season. They haven't reached the World Series since 1982.

Skubal and Misiorowski would be an absurd 1-2 punch. The farm system is loaded. They're likely to get a bye. Time to go for it. https://t.co/01XOpBj5Te — Brandon Wile (@Brandon_N_Wile) July 31, 2026

Plus, it's worth noting that picking up Skubal's contract (he's set to earn another $9.4 million in actual cash by the end of the season, which is still a hefty sum for Milwaukee) wouldn't be an issue.

Ken Rosenthal reported that the Brewers would be willing to add that amount to their payroll—if it's for Skubal. His massive 2026 contract ($32 million total, which ranks among the best in MLB) doesn't scare the 2026 Brewers.

So that brings us back to the following question: How willing is the team to give up top prospects for just a few months of Skubal?

After all, we all know he won't be signing with Milwaukee this winter.

Remember that in 2008, the club acquired C.C. Sabathia under similar circumstances. That transformed the organization's culture.

With Tarik Skubal and Jacob Misiorowski as the team's top two pitchers, is that enough to scare the Dodgers?

PMLB

Braydon Fisher and Jesús Sánchez are back.

ROSTER MOVES: RHP Braydon Fisher has been reinstated from the restricted list and will be active tonight OF Jesús Sánchez has been reinstated from the 10-day IL and will be active tonight LHP Adam Macko and OF Yohendrick Piñango have been optioned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/fZ2hP5Pj9F — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 31, 2026

Taylor Ward Traded?

The #Orioles are considering offers for OF Taylor Ward, according to @Ken_Rosenthal. Rosenthal notes that BAL is “working the market both as buyers and sellers” and “will make trades in either direction if they consider the move to be beneficial.” pic.twitter.com/W893jfSLz8 — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) July 31, 2026

Tyler Stephenson to the Yankees?

Yankees Interested In Tyler Stephenson https://t.co/gwja7NYLEK pic.twitter.com/5cTwi4TZH9 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) July 31, 2026

Major injury in Tampa Bay.

The Rays are placing Shane McClanahan on the 15-day IL with tightness in his left mid-back, according to multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/03LOTrjFXL — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 31, 2026

Freddy Peralta to Chicago?

A Peralta-Counsell reunion is an intriguing possibility. The Mets are also in talks with other clubs. Story by @PJ_Mooney and @WillSammon, unlocked and free to read. https://t.co/Ko9NWQFuGN — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 31, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.