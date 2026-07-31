Brewers: Tarik Skubal’s big contract isn’t a problem
More and more, there's a growing wave of support for the Brewers.
What's it about? A lot of people would like to see them finally go all out to try to win.
I think a lot of people want that just to try to slow down the Dodgers… but whatever.
If the Brewers were to make a big move, they'd win over fans across MLB. And that big move has to be Tarik Skubal.
The Milwaukee team, which is really strong this season, is tied to Skubal. It has the prospects needed to land the excellent pitcher.
But do they have the desire to do it? Are they willing to give up top prospects and sacrifice a long-term deal to try to win now?
Plus, it's worth noting that picking up Skubal's contract (he's set to earn another $9.4 million in actual cash by the end of the season, which is still a hefty sum for Milwaukee) wouldn't be an issue.
Ken Rosenthal reported that the Brewers would be willing to add that amount to their payroll—if it's for Skubal. His massive 2026 contract ($32 million total, which ranks among the best in MLB) doesn't scare the 2026 Brewers.
So that brings us back to the following question: How willing is the team to give up top prospects for just a few months of Skubal?
After all, we all know he won't be signing with Milwaukee this winter.
Remember that in 2008, the club acquired C.C. Sabathia under similar circumstances. That transformed the organization's culture.
With Tarik Skubal and Jacob Misiorowski as the team's top two pitchers, is that enough to scare the Dodgers?
- Braydon Fisher and Jesús Sánchez are back.
- Taylor Ward Traded?
- Tyler Stephenson to the Yankees?
- Major injury in Tampa Bay.
- Freddy Peralta to Chicago?
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