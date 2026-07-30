Tarik Skubal: The Cubs Join the Fray

Tarik Skubal's case is fascinating.

With just a few days left until the trade deadline, his name is on everyone's lips. We actually talked about it last night on the Passion MLB podcast.

The more time passes, the more it becomes clear that he'll be traded. That's what the Tigers want, and there will be plenty of interest to help them get what they want.

We know the Dodgers are ones to watch—they're likely the favorites in this situation. The Brewers are also worth keeping an eye on.

The Rays and the Braves are teams that often come up in discussions, as are the Yankees.

But now the name of a big-market team is finally starting to come up more and more: the Chicago Cubs.

Cubs' trade-deadline search for pitching includes Tarik Skubal: Sources https://t.co/Fj1lLa0QQr — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) July 30, 2026

I'm not surprised. In fact, I'm surprised the Cubs' name didn't come up more seriously in discussions earlier.

We know that the owners there aren't always willing to spend. But Skubal doesn't tie your hands in the long run.

But above all, we know the Cubs desperately need help on the mound. They have so many injuries…

In my view, it's only natural for a big-market club to inquire about Skubal. Given their position in the standings, the Cubs need to do this.

MLB

It's worth noting that many teams, out of respect for the Tigers, waited until after Skubal's departure yesterday before calling Michigan to inquire about the price tag.

But now, given where they stand in the standings, any reason is a good reason to call.

MLB

PMLB

The Angels have started trading. Logan O'Hoppe is heading to Triple-A in Texas.

The Rangers have acquired RHP Chase Silseth and C Logan O'Hoppe from the Angels in exchange for minor league INF Angel Arredondo pic.twitter.com/q0QBSKG8Lj — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 30, 2026

Big outing by Eric Lauer.

Eric Lauer has allowed just one hit through six innings pic.twitter.com/bacmbWe9JL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 30, 2026

The trumpets are back.

He's BACKKKKKK ! Edwin Diaz and the trumpets have returned to Dodger Stadium pic.twitter.com/fKuJDvkezW — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) July 30, 2026

Freddy Peralta can be fixed.

Multiple teams are viewing Freddy Peralta as a puzzle they can solve: https://t.co/nVpfKkMaI7 — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) July 30, 2026

Blue Jays: No Sunday Night Baseball, After All.

The #BlueJays were scheduled to play their first Sunday Night Baseball game in a decade (vs. the Royals). They've been moved out of that slot. https://t.co/IiK9lGPENl — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) July 29, 2026

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