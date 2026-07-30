Tarik Skubal: The Cubs Join the Fray
Tarik Skubal's case is fascinating.
With just a few days left until the trade deadline, his name is on everyone's lips. We actually talked about it last night on the Passion MLB podcast.
The more time passes, the more it becomes clear that he'll be traded. That's what the Tigers want, and there will be plenty of interest to help them get what they want.
We know the Dodgers are ones to watch—they're likely the favorites in this situation. The Brewers are also worth keeping an eye on.
The Rays and the Braves are teams that often come up in discussions, as are the Yankees.
But now the name of a big-market team is finally starting to come up more and more: the Chicago Cubs.
I'm not surprised. In fact, I'm surprised the Cubs' name didn't come up more seriously in discussions earlier.
We know that the owners there aren't always willing to spend. But Skubal doesn't tie your hands in the long run.
But above all, we know the Cubs desperately need help on the mound. They have so many injuries…
In my view, it's only natural for a big-market club to inquire about Skubal. Given their position in the standings, the Cubs need to do this.
It's worth noting that many teams, out of respect for the Tigers, waited until after Skubal's departure yesterday before calling Michigan to inquire about the price tag.
But now, given where they stand in the standings, any reason is a good reason to call.
- The Angels have started trading. Logan O'Hoppe is heading to Triple-A in Texas.
- Big outing by Eric Lauer.
- The trumpets are back.
- Freddy Peralta can be fixed.
- Blue Jays: No Sunday Night Baseball, After All.
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