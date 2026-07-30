Stanley Cup: Jesperi Kotkaniemi Celebrated in Style (Despite Playing Zero Minutes in the Playoffs)

Maxime Truman
Stanley Cup: Jesperi Kotkaniemi Celebrated in Style (Despite Playing Zero Minutes in the Playoffs)
Credit: Instagram

It's a tradition: every player who wins the Stanley Cup is usually allowed to keep it for 24 hours.

On Saturday, Sebastian Aho took it all over the place—including to a rap concert—in Finland.

Two days later, on Monday, it was Jesperi Kotkaniemi's turn to spend the day with the Cup. The former high first-round pick of the Canadiens took it to Pori, specifically to the Enersense Arena, home of Assat Pori. Kotkaniemi came up through the Assat system and made his professional debut there in 2017.

KK then went jet-skiing with the Cup. He visited his old elementary school with the Cup. He went to the sauna with the Cup.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Keeper of the Cup (@keeperofthecup)

Philip Pritchard, the Stanley Cup Keeper, also posted several photos of Kotkaniemi with the Cup… even ending his tweet by tagging the Hockey Hall of Fame.

On the one hand, I can't help but be thrilled to see a former Canadiens player celebrating with the Stanley Cup. That's awesome for him!

But on the other hand, we still have to remember that KK didn't play a single minute during the entire 2026 playoffs. The only time he put on his official jersey was to skate with the Cup after the decisive game against the Golden Knights.

Kotkaniemi also had a tough season, recording just two goals and seven assists in 42 games.

At least the Hurricanes didn't buy out his contract last month.

You know, if Tom Dundon's kids are allowed to have their names engraved on the Cup, I figure Jesperi Kotkaniemi is entitled to spend a day with it in July. Especially since he didn't break the trophy like the Laval Oilers did…


In a Nutshell

– A quick suggestion for Rodez Aveyron Football: have Sunusi undergo a medical and physical exam—including a “beep test”—before signing him to a contract.

– Owen Graham-Roache learns from Daniel Rios during training…

– Infantino's plan makes no sense.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!