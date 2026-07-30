It's a tradition: every player who wins the Stanley Cup is usually allowed to keep it for 24 hours.

On Saturday, Sebastian Aho took it all over the place—including to a rap concert—in Finland.

Two days later, on Monday, it was Jesperi Kotkaniemi's turn to spend the day with the Cup. The former high first-round pick of the Canadiens took it to Pori, specifically to the Enersense Arena, home of Assat Pori. Kotkaniemi came up through the Assat system and made his professional debut there in 2017.

The Stanley Cup arrived in Pori in front of over 2,000 people! Jesperi Kotkaniemi's Stanley Cup championship was celebrated today at the Enersense Arena! The program included the presentation of commemorative gifts from the City of Pori and Ässät, as well as a group photo session with the trophy. #Ässät #Liiga pic.twitter.com/vS84HpIdh7 — Porin Ässät (@PorinAssat) July 27, 2026

KK then went jet-skiing with the Cup. He visited his old elementary school with the Cup. He went to the sauna with the Cup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keeper of the Cup (@keeperofthecup)

Philip Pritchard, the Stanley Cup Keeper, also posted several photos of Kotkaniemi with the Cup… even ending his tweet by tagging the Hockey Hall of Fame.

On the one hand, I can't help but be thrilled to see a former Canadiens player celebrating with the Stanley Cup. That's awesome for him!

But on the other hand, we still have to remember that KK didn't play a single minute during the entire 2026 playoffs. The only time he put on his official jersey was to skate with the Cup after the decisive game against the Golden Knights.

Kotkaniemi also had a tough season, recording just two goals and seven assists in 42 games.

At least the Hurricanes didn't buy out his contract last month.

You know, if Tom Dundon's kids are allowed to have their names engraved on the Cup, I figure Jesperi Kotkaniemi is entitled to spend a day with it in July. Especially since he didn't break the trophy like the Laval Oilers did…

Not sure who deserved to be on the Cup less, Kotkaniemi or the Dundons' 7-year-old. — Andrew (@CanadiensEh) July 9, 2026

In a Nutshell

– A quick suggestion for Rodez Aveyron Football: have Sunusi undergo a medical and physical exam—including a “beep test”—before signing him to a contract.

RAF TRANSFER NEWS Discussions are underway between Rodez Aveyron Football and Sunusi Ibrahim. The Nigerian forward is a serious candidate to bolster the Aveyron club's offense this summer.#Raf #mercato #Ligue2 pic.twitter.com/2Qe74ylU7O — 1 (@Lokzyzkbr) July 29, 2026

– Owen Graham-Roache learns from Daniel Rios during training…

Owen Graham-Roache misses a golden opportunity to put Canada ahead against Honduras Watch #CanM20 on OneSoccer pic.twitter.com/3pRwVmVcJg — OneSoccer (@onesoccer) July 30, 2026

– Infantino's plan makes no sense.