Here’s what Nick Suzuki needs to work on this summer (according to Pierre McGuire)

Nick Suzuki just had the best season of his career, racking up 101 points (in 82 games).

The Canadiens' captain has established himself as one of the NHL's best players, while also being utilized in every situation by Martin St-Louis.

That said, reaching the 100-point mark doesn't make him a perfect player. Because even the league's biggest stars always have some aspect of their game to refine…

That's exactly what Pierre McGuire pointed out on the Sick Podcast. In his view, Suzuki can still take his game to the next level… and that comes down to his cardiovascular endurance.

McGuire believes the Habs' captain would benefit from taking slightly shorter shifts. By maintaining maximum intensity for 35 to 40 seconds rather than prolonging certain sequences, Suzuki could be even more consistent from one period to the next.

I don't dislike his explanation:

This isn't a criticism of his talent or his performance.

On the contrary, in fact: Suzuki is one of the NHL's hardest-working players and is constantly matched up against the opponent's best players. And despite a heavy workload—because he's used in every possible role—he finds a way to produce offensively while shouldering significant defensive responsibilities.

And it's true, in a sense, that this adjustment could make a difference. A Suzuki who's even more explosive on every shift would be even harder to contain, especially late in games or during the playoffs… where every detail counts.

As we all know, the captain isn't exactly the fastest skater to begin with…

All this to say that even after a 101-point season, there still seems to be room for improvement in the Canadiens' captain's game. And if Pierre McGuire is right, it'll make him an even more formidable player on the ice.

In a nutshell

– It wouldn't surprise me.

After Lane, is it Cole Hutson's turn to win the Calder?https://t.co/MJ3aw36tZR — TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 30, 2026

– Yes!

61 days until the Habs are back on the ice. ( : Raphael Diaz) pic.twitter.com/YRYFKlIayg — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) July 30, 2026

– Wow!