Michael Hage: An Injury That Could Prove Costly

Last spring, the Canadiens were ready to sign Michael Hage to an NHL contract.

Because he wasn't in top physical shape (he finished his NCAA season sidelined by an injury), he wasn't able to play in the playoffs with the Habs—or even the Rocket.

That caused quite a stir, of course. And it's still the talk of the town…

His injury allowed him to take his time deciding in the spring of 2026. And instead of signing for nothing, he chose to wait to evaluate his options for the 2026–2027 season.

He ultimately chose to stay in the NCAA, even though that's clearly not the Canadiens' Plan A.

So it's fair to say that his injury is delaying his entry into the pros by a year (and not just a few months)… and thus the moment when he'll sign his second NHL contract.

Hage isn't an exceptional prospect like Ivan Demidov or Lane Hutson. But never mind that—it's still possible that he'll put himself in a position to secure a nice second contract in the pros.

And instead of being able to sign in the summer of 2027, he won't be able to do so until July 2028—assuming he burns a year off his contract next spring, of course.

With salaries on the rise, every passing year changes the landscape and works in favor of young players who perform well.

Obviously, I'm not saying Hage will earn as much as Connor Bedard, Leo Carlsson, or Macklin Celebrini. But what I am saying is that delaying his contract signing by a year could work in his favor.

As Anthony Desaulniers wisely pointed out, burning a year off his contract two years after being drafted ultimately helped the Habs in the Lane Hutson situation, as Hutson spent two years—not three—in the NCAA.

Think about it for a second. Lane Hutson doesn't play in the two games against Detroit in 2024 and becomes eligible for a contract extension only this summer. After two seasons with 66 and 78 points. How much would he have signed for? https://t.co/3xvBQFSEUb — Anthony Desaulniers (@Anthodezo) July 29, 2026

Michael Hage is going to have some fun (and make some money) in the NCAA next year, and he can still burn through the 2026–2027 season of his contract even if he doesn't sign this summer.

Not bad!

And if he performs well in the NHL during the 2027–2028 season, that could work in his favor. Because even though Kent Hughes has built a solid salary structure, he doesn't hesitate to pay players he believes in early on.

After all, by 2028, Hage will have more experience and will be older. He'll be more likely to have had a strong rookie season in the National Hockey League.

In a nutshell

– Enjoy the show.

Podcast from @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard: we're answering your questions about the trade deadline https://t.co/EmgO7dAluS — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) July 30, 2026

– A story to watch.

Bruce Garrioch: Re Senators: Drake Batherson, who is entering the final season of a six-year deal worth $4.95 million…is expected by league executives to command as much as $10…to $11 million per year on the open market – Ottawa Citizen (7/28) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 30, 2026

– Note.