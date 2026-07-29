Samuel Montembeault has become a dad

Samuel Montembeault's future in Montreal remains unclear. In the meantime, the goaltender continues to train in Brossard and had a wonderful moment last week.

He became a dad for the first time. His partner, Daryanne, announced the news on her Instagram account on Wednesday. Little Margot is doing well. We wish the whole family all the best.

The Montembeaults have been parents to little Margot since last week https://t.co/mGMWBpP8c3 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 30, 2026

This is the second consecutive eventful summer for the goaltender, following his wedding last year.

On the ice now, it seems that Montembeault's contract and his performances haven't convinced any team to make an offer to the Habs—at least not one serious enough for Kent Hughes to accept.

I expect to see a battle in training camp between Jacob Fowler and Samuel Montembeault to back up Jakub Dobes.

If the Quebec-born goaltender has a good camp, I wouldn't be surprised to see Fowler back in Laval to start the season and a trade involving Montembeault completed during the season.

On the other hand, if things go badly for Monty in camp, the Habs could always place him on waivers with the aim of sending him to Laval.

I hope the summer did him some good, both physically and mentally. Everyone goes through tough times. Hopefully, he's moved on. I'm confident he can once again become an NHL-caliber goaltender, whether here or elsewhere. I don't think he'll become a number-one goaltender again, but he can't have lost everything in just one year—I just don't believe that.

In a Nutshell

– KK with the Cup.

The trophy made a stop in the Finnish player's hometown this week https://t.co/Ku7PbRIM4E — TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 29, 2026

– Things are about to get interesting.

Bryce Harper asks for help in Philadelphia | Will the Blue Jays be sellers? https://t.co/9osiw15Yy7 — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) July 30, 2026

– Just imagine…