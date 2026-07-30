“I don’t know if Kirill Marchenko is a good fit for the Canadiens.”

Kirill Marchenko is the hottest name in Montreal right now. I wonder why…

He's not a perfect player—he wasn't the Blue Jackets' best player when the team was trying to make a push for the playoffs in recent months.

That's something to keep in mind, though.

Despite his flaws, Kirill Marchenko would fit into what the Canadiens are trying to build. But we mustn't forget that he's not a center.

And that's one aspect that gives Pierre McGuire pause.

Appearing on Tony Marinaro's Sick Podcast (hosted by Shayne Gaumond in the coming weeks), McGuire made a point of emphasizing that, in his view, the fact that Marchenko is a winger means he isn't necessarily a good fit. In fact, he's questioning it.

His take: as things stand, if the Habs have to pay a hefty price to add a player, that player needs to play center or defense.

He has a valid point. It's clear that the Habs don't have unlimited resources and that Kent Hughes can't go out and sign three top-tier players all at once.

He doesn't seem willing to pay an outrageous price for one player. Imagine three…

Is McGuire saying this because he doesn't see Michael Hage ever filling the wing spot on the Canadiens' second line? It's a valid question.

And it's a legitimate question.

We didn't think that at the end of July, we'd still be asking these questions. But since the team has been inactive so far, we have no choice but to do so.

To be continued, then.

In a nutshell

– The NHL in Europe?

Could we ever see European-based @NHL teams? Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly: “I think it's inevitable on some level” #thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/esmS9X1hEx — The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) July 30, 2026

– Makes sense.

– Worth reading.