New dad? No problem: Monty is already back in training

Yesterday, we learned that Samuel Montembeault has become a dad.

His wife announced the news via an Instagram post, saying she was happy to celebrate her new baby's first week.

Congratulations, Monty!

It's worth noting that the goaltender wasted no time getting back to practice—he was on the ice at the CN Complex in Brossard earlier this morning.

And he didn't look too rusty either.

Our colleague Patrick Guillet, who was on site (as usual), also spotted other Habs players on the ice today.

Who was there? Notably, Ivan Demidov was among them—he's clearly back from his trip to California. Remember, he recently spent a few days there with his girlfriend.

But there were also guys like Zachary Bolduc, Alexandre Carrier, Jayden Struble, and Brett Berard. Joe Veleno, who now plays for the New York Rangers, was also there:

Ivan Demidov is back from vacation and was back on the ice this morning in Brossard. Zachary Bolduc, Alexandre Carrier, Jayden Struble, Brett Berard, Joe Veleno (New York Rangers), and Samuel Montembeault are also present.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Demidov #NHL pic.twitter.com/t4qCwJBxFC — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) July 30, 2026

Since the start of the summer, we've seen Habs players taking advantage of the facilities in Brossard to train here.

And it looks like this trend is becoming more and more popular. It started last summer, when we had the chance to see several players come to town to skate.

It's part of the new culture at the Habs. And that's a good thing!

That said, I think it's great to see that Monty was already back at practice this morning. He has a huge season ahead of him, and he'll want to get back to the level he was at during the '24–'25 season. Because, let's face it, his last season turned out to be a bit of a struggle…

It remains to be seen whether he'll start the season in Montreal or not. Because we know that a trade is a real possibility right now…

Quick Notes

– Oh, really?

He won't be facing charges after all.https://t.co/B2BVSvaieV — TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 30, 2026

– Good point.

Macklin Celebrini's contract is excellent, but it still has one weak point… pic.twitter.com/98KDToPbeq — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) July 30, 2026

– That's amazing.