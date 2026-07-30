Dylan Larkin is getting roasted on X… because it’s his birthday

Marc-Olivier Cook
Dylan Larkin is getting roasted on X… because it’s his birthday
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Dylan Larkin really seems to have become public enemy No. 1 in Detroit.

He asked his team to trade him, and let's just say that hasn't gone over well with the team's fans.

The guy still got insulted because he looked crazy on TV… and the comments directed at him weren't very, very kind.

But, unfortunately… it goes even further than that.

Today, Dylan Larkin is celebrating his 30th birthday. So the Red Wings had the brilliant idea of posting on X to wish him a happy birthday… and that was all it took for people to start bashing him.

You can't make this stuff up… :

I don't know who at the Red Wings decided it would be a good idea to post on social media to wish Dylan Larkin a happy birthday.

Because if that person thought it would go over like a charm, they really missed the mark. And maybe the organization could have handled things differently… because the outcome isn't exactly pleasant.

Nevertheless, this is also where we realize just how important the captain's situation has become in Detroit.

Fans no longer want to see him play for the team… and it makes you wonder if that might prompt the Wings to resolve this issue very quickly.

Because right now, it's clear that this is creating a major distraction within the organization. And the Wings, who are already struggling enough as it is, can't afford to lose their fans on top of their captain.


In a Nutshell

– Oh, really?

– Worth noting.

– Yikes.

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