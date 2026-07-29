Is this the end for Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay?

Baker Mayfield's future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remains up in the air.

With training camp fast approaching, the quarterback has yet to sign a new contract with the team, raising several questions about his contractual status.

According to reports from ESPN, discussions between Mayfield's representatives and Buccaneers executives have been ongoing for several months, but have yet to result in an agreement. Despite numerous meetings between the two sides, progress has reportedly been limited.

This lack of an agreement means that the 30-year-old veteran will begin his preparation for the upcoming season under his current contract. If no extension is signed by the end of the season, Baker Mayfield could become an unrestricted free agent, giving him the opportunity to negotiate freely with the other 31 NFL teams.

Mayfield himself had, however, expressed his desire to resolve his situation before the start of training camp. In recent weeks, he had indicated that he preferred to avoid protracted negotiations during the season so he could devote all his energy to his performance on the field and the Buccaneers' goals.

Mayfield believes his next contract should reflect his performance since arriving in Tampa Bay. After reviving his career in Florida, he has established himself as the team's offensive leader and convinced many observers that he can still compete among the NFL's best quarterbacks.

The Buccaneers retain an option to keep their quarterback

Even if talks don't come to a conclusion in the coming months, the Buccaneers still have significant leverage. The organization could use the franchise tag at the end of the season to prevent Mayfield from testing the free-agent market while continuing negotiations for a long-term contract.

Until then, the quarterback will need to set contract issues aside to focus on the field. His performance next season could significantly influence the course of future negotiations and the value of his next contract. The coming weeks will therefore be crucial, both for Baker Mayfield and for the Buccaneers, who are looking to maintain stability at the most important position on their roster.

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