Major Contract for Denzel Ward

The Cleveland Browns have decided to make a long-term commitment to one of the cornerstones of their defense.

The organization has reached an agreement with cornerback Denzel Ward on a two-season contract extension, a deal that sets a new salary record for his position in the NFL.

According to reports from the Associated Press, the new deal is worth US$62.2 million, of which US$52.3 million is guaranteed. With an average annual salary of US$31.1 million, Ward officially becomes the highest-paid defensive back in the league, slightly edging out Trent McDuffie, whose average annual salary was set at US$31 million following his recent deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

This extension builds on the five-year, US$100 million contract Ward signed in 2022. The 29-year-old was already under contract for the next two seasons, but the Browns chose to act now to ensure they retain their defensive star for several more years.

A native of Macedonia, Ohio, near Cleveland, Ward is much more than just a star player for the franchise. Since Myles Garrett's departure earlier this year, he has become the team's longest-tenured veteran. Selected fourth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, he quickly established himself as one of the league's top pass-rushing specialists.

A Standout Among the NFL's Top Cornerbacks

Denzel Ward's statistics speak to his impact since joining the league. Since the 2018 season, no other NFL player has recorded more than 104 passes defended—a mark that places him at the top of the league in that category. He has also tallied 18 interceptions, ranking him among the league's most productive players during that span.

Last season, Ward played in 15 games, recording 39 tackles and one interception. Despite a few injuries over the years, he remains one of the cornerstones of the Browns' defense, which relies on his leadership and talent to remain among the most competitive teams in the American Football Conference in the coming years.

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