It has just been confirmed for Travis Theis

Travis Theis's remarkable start to the season continues in the Canadian Football League.

The Montreal Alouettes running back was named one of the three Players of the Week following his impressive performance against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

This marks the second consecutive honor for the American running back, who has been delivering top-tier performances since the start of the season. Game after game, Theis is establishing himself as one of the cornerstones of the Montreal offense and cementing his status among the CFL's best running backs.

During the Alouettes' convincing 31–18 victory, Theis delivered the best game of his career statistically. He racked up 156 rushing yards on just 19 carries, setting a new personal best. He also reached the end zone for the fifth consecutive game, demonstrating remarkable consistency near the goal line.

His contribution, however, wasn't limited to the ground game. Also utilized in the passing game, Theis caught four passes for 37 yards, providing the quarterback with a reliable target in various offensive situations.

Thanks to these performances, the 2026 draft pick now ranks among the league's top rushers. He ranks fourth in the CFL with 538 rushing yards, while posting an impressive average of 6.3 yards per carry. He also ranks among the leaders in yards per game and rushing touchdowns.

This consistency makes him one of the league's most productive players and an indispensable part of the Alouettes' success since the start of the season.

The Alouettes aim to keep the momentum going

Travis Theis wasn't the only player honored this week. Quarterback Cody Fajardo of the Edmonton Elks and running back Tyreik McAllister of the Calgary Stampeders were also among the players who received this weekly distinction.

For Montreal, this individual recognition above all reflects the team's strong start. With a record of six wins and just one loss, the Alouettes occupy an enviable position in the standings and are already establishing themselves as serious contenders for major honors this season.

Jason Maas's team faces its next challenge on Friday night when they visit the Ottawa Rouge et Noir, who are still searching for their first win of the season.

If Travis Theis continues on this trajectory, the Alouettes will be able to count on one of the CFL's most explosive running backs. His ability to produce big gains, contribute to the passing game, and consistently reach the end zone makes him a major asset for Montreal. After two consecutive Player of the Week nominations, Theis is proving that he's having the best season of his career and could quickly emerge as a contender for top honors.

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