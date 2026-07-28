Monstrous Contract for Jalen Carter with the Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have sent a clear message to the rest of the NFL: Jalen Carter is one of the cornerstones of their future.

The organization announced a major contract extension with its defensive star, a deal that sets a new financial record for a defensive lineman in league history.

At just 25 years old, Carter has agreed to a four-season contract with the Eagles worth $152 million, which could reach $160 million through various bonuses. The deal also includes $106 million in guaranteed money, an unprecedented amount for a player at that position.

With this new deal, Philadelphia ensures it will keep its star player under contract through the end of the 2031 season, thereby solidifying the core of its defense for many years to come.

Since joining the NFL, Jalen Carter has quickly established himself as one of the league's top defensive players. His ability to dominate the line of scrimmage—both against the run and in applying pressure to opposing quarterbacks—makes him an indispensable part of the Eagles' system.

His performances have already earned him two Pro Bowl selections, confirming his status among the league's top defensive linemen. This meteoric rise explains why Philadelphia did not hesitate to invest heavily to secure his long-term presence.

By offering Carter such a lucrative contract, the Eagles are also demonstrating their commitment to building a team capable of remaining among the Super Bowl contenders season after season. Building a dominant defense remains one of the organization's top priorities.

A Major Investment to Secure the Defense's Future

This contract extension represents much more than just an individual reward. It reflects the Eagles' strategy of retaining their best players at the heart of their athletic program.

At just 25 years old, Jalen Carter still has several years of top-level football ahead of him. His steady development suggests he could continue to elevate his game and remain one of the most influential defensive players in the NFL.

This new contract could also have an impact on the market for defensive tackles. By setting a new salary benchmark, Carter becomes a point of reference for future negotiations involving stars at this position.

For Philadelphia, this historic signing sends a strong message to both fans and opponents: the Eagles are committed to stability and aim to build around a core of elite players. With Jalen Carter firmly tied to the team through 2031, the franchise retains one of the cornerstones of its defense and reaffirms its ambition to remain among the NFL's top teams for years to come.

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