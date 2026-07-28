A Major Loss for the Buccaneers?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have to deal with a major change before the start of the season.

Defensive tackle Vita Vea, one of the cornerstones of the team's defense for several years, has reportedly officially requested a trade due to a stalemate in negotiations over a contract extension.

According to information confirmed by his agent, discussions between the two sides failed to reach a compromise, prompting the 31-year-old veteran to seek a fresh start. This decision comes after several weeks of uncertainty regarding his future with the Florida-based team.

The first signs of tension were already apparent last month when Vea chose not to participate in the team's mandatory minicamp. At the time, head coach Todd Bowles sought to reassure everyone, stating that he was not concerned about the situation. However, the course of the negotiations appears to have changed the situation.

Vita Vea is currently entering the final season of his four-year contract, valued at $71 million. Although he is set to earn $17 million this year, that salary is not fully guaranteed—a factor that could explain his desire to secure a new long-term contract.

Meanwhile, another Buccaneers star, quarterback Baker Mayfield, is also in talks for a contract extension. Unlike Vea, however, Mayfield has participated in team activities and has indicated that he wants to put negotiations on hold once training camp begins.

Vita Vea's departure would change the face of Tampa Bay's defense

Since joining the NFL as the 12th overall pick in the 2018 draft, Vita Vea has become one of the most important players on the Buccaneers' defensive line. His strength against the run and his ability to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks make him a key component of Tampa Bay's defensive system.

Last season, he played in all 17 regular-season games, recording 34 tackles, 13 quarterback pressures, and 4.5 sacks. Over the course of his career, he has tallied 35 sacks and has been selected to the Pro Bowl twice, cementing his status among the best players at his position.

If a deal isn't reached soon, the Buccaneers may be forced to consider a trade to avoid losing one of their most influential players without receiving meaningful compensation. This situation will undoubtedly be one of the most closely watched as the 2026 NFL season approaches.