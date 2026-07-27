Firing of an NFL Coach

Just a few hours before the official opening of their training camp, the Washington Commanders made a major decision by terminating Ben Steele, who served as the tight ends coach.

This decision comes several weeks after his arrest in Virginia on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to several U.S. media outlets, the 48-year-old coach was arrested in early June following a police stop. Authorities allege that he drove under the influence of alcohol and refused to submit to a breathalyzer test requested by police.

After informing the Commanders of the situation, Ben Steele was placed on administrative leave while the organization assessed the events. During this period, his responsibilities were handed over to offensive coordinator Wes Welker, who oversaw the tight ends' training during minicamp.

Ultimately, a few days before the start of official preseason activities, Washington's management decided to end its relationship with Steele. Head coach Dan Quinn is expected to comment on this decision during his press conference at the start of training camp.

A Short-Lived Stint in Washington

Ben Steele had just joined the Commanders after spending the past three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals organization. His hiring was one of many changes made to the coaching staff ahead of the 2026 season.

Before embarking on a coaching career, Steele also had a brief stint as a player in the NFL. A former tight end, he played in 18 games with the Green Bay Packers in the mid-2000s before turning to coaching.

This departure now forces the Commanders to continue their preparations with yet another reorganization of their coaching staff. The team hopes to begin training camp in a more stable environment so it can focus all its attention on preparing for the upcoming season.

This situation also underscores the importance for NFL organizations of maintaining high standards of conduct, both on and off the field. With the new season approaching, Washington now hopes to quickly move past this and refocus its efforts on the team's on-field goals.

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