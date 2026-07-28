Here are the coaches whose jobs are on the line in the NFL

With NFL training camps barely underway, several head coaches are already under significant pressure.

Expectations are high in many organizations, and a poor start could quickly undermine management's confidence.

Some teams are banking on rosters capable of contending for the playoffs, while others are simply looking to show improvement after several difficult seasons. In both cases, the coaches know that results will have to follow.

In Tampa Bay, Todd Bowles will need to prove that last year's disappointing finish was just a blip. The Buccaneers have enough talent to aim for a return to the playoffs, but their defense will need to regain its effectiveness to avoid another letdown.

Over in Carolina, Dave Canales is still being judged based on the development of young quarterback Bryce Young. If Young doesn't take his game to the next level this season, management might be tempted to make changes behind the bench.

The situation is even more delicate for the New York Jets. After a very difficult first season, Aaron Glenn will have virtually no margin for error. The improvements made to the coaching staff will need to produce results quickly if the team hopes to finally make it back to the playoffs.

In Green Bay, Matt LaFleur remains firmly in place, but many observers believe the Packers must now translate their regular-season success into meaningful playoff runs. Another early exit could fuel further criticism.

Several organizations can no longer afford to make mistakes

In Philadelphia, Nick Sirianni retains the confidence of his management despite a disappointing elimination last season. His impressive track record provides him with some stability, but expectations remain very high among the Eagles.

With the Colts, Shane Steichen will need to demonstrate that the struggles in the second half of the season were primarily due to injuries. Indianapolis hopes to quickly regain the momentum that made the team one of the league's surprise contenders.

The Bengals will be closely monitoring Zac Taylor's performance, as his future will depend largely on Joe Burrow's health and performance. After several seasons of underperformance, Cincinnati can no longer afford another disappointing campaign.

Finally, Mike McCarthy is embarking on a new chapter with the Steelers. Succeeding Mike Tomlin is a massive challenge, and Pittsburgh fans expect a competitive team right away. With Aaron Rodgers at the helm for what could be his final season in the NFL, the pressure will be immense from the very first weeks of the season.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.