“If Macklin Celebrini had asked for the maximum, we would have given it to him.”

This morning, Macklin Celebrini signed a five-year contract extension. The contract, which won't take effect until 2027–28, will pay him $18.8 million per year.

As of today, that will make him the league's highest-paid player in a year… though he could be surpassed by then.

Obviously, it makes sense that the Sharks weren't afraid to pay him, given just how special a talent he is. That said, the amount was somewhat surprising, considering that the forward seemed open to leaving money on the table.

Except that Sharks GM Mike Grier spoke to the media tonight… and revealed that if Celebrini had asked the Sharks for the maximum ($20.8 million per year), the club would have given him that amount.

So you could say he “left money on the table”… even though it's unclear whether Celebrini knew all of this during the negotiations.

Grier says if Celebrini had demanded the maximum contract ($20.8 million AAV), #SJSharks would've given it to him — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 29, 2026

Keep in mind that in the NHL, a player cannot sign for an annual salary exceeding 20% of the salary cap. That's why the maximum Grier refers to is $20.8 million… even though Celebrini's contract won't begin until 2027–28, by which time the cap will have risen.

But since that salary cap figure isn't set in stone yet, we have to base our calculations on the 2026–27 cap.

Grier also acknowledged that the hostile offer sheet signed by Leo Carlsson has “slightly” changed the landscape for Celebrini's contract. The Sharks likely could have signed him for a little less money if Carlsson hadn't signed such a contract.

Grier says Carlsson's offer sheet changed the landscape “a little bit” for Celebrini's contract. He says that Celebrini had every right to ask for the maximum ($20.8 million AAV) but didn't — Sheng Peng (@Sheng_Peng) July 29, 2026

It's also worth noting that Grier confirmed he believes he is close to reaching an agreement with Collin Graf, who does not have a contract for next season. The GM also wants to sign Will Smith this summer, as Smith has been eligible to sign a contract extension since July 1.

And Smith, who watched his good friend Celebrini sign for $18.8 million, will likely want a hefty payday of his own (even if he won't get quite that much, of course).

In a nutshell

– Speaking of Celebrini: he's been training (a lot) with Gavin McKenna this summer.

Gavin McKenna and Macklin Celebrini have been getting their reps in this offseason (via @NHLMedia) pic.twitter.com/9QXYSeuZdv — BarDown (@BarDown) July 29, 2026

– Interesting.

Aaron Portzline: On Zach Werenski/Blue Jackets: I just don't think he sees this right now as a dire situation… like he needs to get out of here like some others have; I think they need to start being more aggressive, and I think that's how he feels too – Athletic Hockey Show (7/22) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 29, 2026

– Enjoy the read.