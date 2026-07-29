Arber’s agent, Xhekaj, thinks Kent Hughes is “tough”

Félix Forget
Arber’s agent, Xhekaj, thinks Kent Hughes is “tough”
Credit: Arianne Bergeron/NHLI via Getty Images

Arber Xhekaj still doesn't have a contract lined up for next season. The defenseman, who finds himself caught between being the team's sixth and seventh defensemen, needs to reach an agreement with the CH by the start of the season.

It's not entirely unusual for a situation like this to “drag on,” though. Still, it hasn't been resolved yet.

In fact, it's unclear whether negotiations are progressing well or not. However, the defenseman's agent, Brian Bartlett, spoke briefly about the situation on TSN 690 today.

And it's interesting to note that the agent, who says his client loves Montreal and wants to stay, also spoke specifically about Kent Hughes… and he says the Habs' GM is a tough guy.

He's pretty upfront and has a plan he doesn't want to deviate from.

When you listen to the interview, it becomes clear that Bartlett isn't trying to take down the Canadiens' GM. He mainly explains that the club has a very specific vision of what it wants to do, and Hughes is staying true to that vision.

That said, he cited the example of another client, Luke Tuch, who was traded by the Habs this summer. And Bartlett believes that Hughes handled that situation with consideration and great humanity.

Bartlett points out that the Habs will do what's best for the team… but that Xhekaj will also do what's best for himself. The agent believes there's a wide range of possibilities where these two interests align, however.

But what's clear is that Xhekaj's signing doesn't seem exactly imminent. It's worth noting, however, that his rights still belong to the Canadiens (even though he's eligible to sign a counteroffer) and that the agent has repeatedly emphasized that the defenseman wants to stay in Montreal.


In Brief

– Oliver Kapanen is celebrating his 23rd birthday today.

– Interesting.

– Worth noting.

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