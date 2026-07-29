Arber’s agent, Xhekaj, thinks Kent Hughes is “tough”

Arber Xhekaj still doesn't have a contract lined up for next season. The defenseman, who finds himself caught between being the team's sixth and seventh defensemen, needs to reach an agreement with the CH by the start of the season.

It's not entirely unusual for a situation like this to “drag on,” though. Still, it hasn't been resolved yet.

In fact, it's unclear whether negotiations are progressing well or not. However, the defenseman's agent, Brian Bartlett, spoke briefly about the situation on TSN 690 today.

And it's interesting to note that the agent, who says his client loves Montreal and wants to stay, also spoke specifically about Kent Hughes… and he says the Habs' GM is a tough guy.

He's pretty upfront and has a plan he doesn't want to deviate from.

You've read the quote—now listen to the interview! Star agent Brian Bartlett joined @MatthewEvolves and me on The Game Plan on @TSN690 to talk about the Habs, Arber Xhekaj, Kent Hughes, offer sheets, and more. Listen to that conversation here https://t.co/ZJ5U3J23W3 pic.twitter.com/aB2dRs4MxW — Dave Trentadue (@davetrentadue) July 29, 2026

When you listen to the interview, it becomes clear that Bartlett isn't trying to take down the Canadiens' GM. He mainly explains that the club has a very specific vision of what it wants to do, and Hughes is staying true to that vision.

That said, he cited the example of another client, Luke Tuch, who was traded by the Habs this summer. And Bartlett believes that Hughes handled that situation with consideration and great humanity.

Bartlett points out that the Habs will do what's best for the team… but that Xhekaj will also do what's best for himself. The agent believes there's a wide range of possibilities where these two interests align, however.

But what's clear is that Xhekaj's signing doesn't seem exactly imminent. It's worth noting, however, that his rights still belong to the Canadiens (even though he's eligible to sign a counteroffer) and that the agent has repeatedly emphasized that the defenseman wants to stay in Montreal.

In Brief

– Oliver Kapanen is celebrating his 23rd birthday today.

Cheers, happiness, and plenty more goals to come, Kappy! Kappy birthday to you!

Kappy birthday to you!

Kappy birthday dear Kappy!

Kappy birthday to you!#GoHabsGo

pic.twitter.com/mQcHXpps27 — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 29, 2026

– Interesting.

Aaron Portzline: On Boone Jenner's departure from the Blue Jackets: They saw him as a fourth-line center, and I also think they want to shake up the locker room; when you talk about a new culture, you can't just bring everything back – Athletic Hockey Show (7/24) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 29, 2026

– Worth noting.