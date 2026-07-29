Jacques Lemaire thought the CH would win the Stanley Cup last spring

The Montreal Canadiens gave us some thrilling moments last spring.

The team's playoff run ignited passion throughout the city, and the good news is that we might see this scenario play out again before long.

After all, everything points to the next few years in Montreal being really, really exciting for Habs fans.

I don't know about you, but there was a moment during the recent playoffs when I caught myself thinking that it was… possible.

I didn't necessarily believe it because there were still some good teams left in the running, but still: there was a little voice in my head telling me that we might just see the Habs hoist the Stanley Cup.

And I'm not the only one… because Jacques Lemaire (98.5 FM) thought the Habs were going to win the Stanley Cup last spring:

I spoke to my former GM, Lou Lamoriello, before the playoffs and told him: I'm picking the Montreal Canadiens to win the Stanley Cup (this year). – Jacques Lemaire

Jacques Lemaire has nothing but praise for Martin St-Louis and his team Listen to the full interview with Jacques Lemaire: https://t.co/aY8Tc14HT1 pic.twitter.com/lFBPXUXDMh — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) July 29, 2026

In the end, the Canadiens lost in the conference finals to the Carolina Hurricanes.

And the Canes certainly deserved it. They played better hockey than the Habs, and that's where, above all, we saw that the Canadiens might not have been ready to go all the way just yet.

But even so, as I said earlier and will say again: this won't be the last time we see the Montreal team make it this far in the playoffs.

Everything is in place for the team to enjoy tremendous success in the coming years, and that's what matters right now. It's disappointing to have seen the team get eliminated when it was just a few wins away from the Stanley Cup… but oh well. That's part of the game.

And the next time the Habs find themselves in a situation like this, they'll be even better equipped thanks to the experience they've gained over the past few months.

In a Nutshell

– Great photos.

Playoff Nostalgia, Christopher Nolan Edition Playoff nostalgia, Christopher Nolan edition#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/VrXlE0LQ3K — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) July 29, 2026

– Wow.

Christie's estimated that this signed Messi jersey, a gift to Shakira, was worth between $1,000 and $3,000. It sold today for $66,000. The proceeds will go to FIFA's Global Citizen Education Fund. pic.twitter.com/FiuL3qxAPF — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 29, 2026

– Enjoy the read.