The NHL has placed Brendan Gallagher on the Canucks’ fourth line

Brendan Gallagher is set to begin a brand-new chapter in his career with the Vancouver Canucks.

After 14 seasons with the Montreal Canadiens, the veteran will now bring his experience and leadership to his childhood team.

However, early (NHL) projections for the upcoming season place him on the Canucks' fourth line.

This situation speaks volumes about where he is in his career, but it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone.

Because at 34, Gallagher is no longer the player capable of scoring 30 goals a season… and because his role has changed over the years.

Today, his value lies more in his intensity, work ethic, physical play, and ability to lead by example for the younger players. He's no longer the fiery “Gally” we once knew…

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Looking at the Canucks' lineup, this is what came out of my mouth: ARK!

No joke, the organization in Vancouver isn't crazy, and the Canucks will be able to count on a veteran capable of stabilizing their bottom six, applying pressure on the forecheck, and setting an example for the young players on the ice.

Which is a good thing in a way, since the Canucks are in the midst of a rebuild and want to rely on experienced players to mentor their young talent.

We also shouldn't forget that summer projections aren't necessarily worth much either.

A strong training camp, a few injuries, or simply solid performances could quickly propel Gallagher up the pecking order… even if he's likely to be in a supporting role.

But regardless of all that… the mere fact of seeing him in a different uniform will come as something of a shock to many Canadiens fans.

Seeing him embark on a new adventure—even in a more low-key role—will undoubtedly mark the end of an era… and that's okay, too, because at the end of the day, that's what the player wanted.

In a nutshell

– Your turn.

The San Jose Sharks have signed Macklin Celebrini to the richest contract in NHL history… rate the deal, hockey fans pic.twitter.com/utlcMuMF2N — BarDown (@BarDown) July 29, 2026

– Too bad…

Leylah Fernandez defeated in Washington: https://t.co/9iXZSLRGa1 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) July 29, 2026

– Oh.