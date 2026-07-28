We now know why Robert Thomas never left St. Louis

Raphael Simard
We now know why Robert Thomas never left St. Louis
Credit: Alexis R. Knight/NHLI via Getty Images

A few months—or even a few weeks—ago, Robert Thomas's name came up frequently in trade rumors.

Then, overnight, the talk died down. Jeremy Rutheford, a columnist covering the Blues, spoke with Thomas himself, and we now have a better understanding of why Thomas didn't leave St. Louis—and likely won't.

The player had productive discussions with the new GM, Alex Steen, and both sides agreed to move forward together.

What mattered most to the center was knowing how soon the leadership group would be able to make a difference.

And apparently, Thomas was pleased with Steen's response. The Blues may have traded Jordan Kyrou to the Washington Capitals, but despite that, the team feels ready to win now.

They acquired Mason McTavish, Connor McMichael, and Brandon Carlo, among others.

In 64 games last season, Thomas tallied 64 points, including 25 goals. He's a big guy at 6 feet, 207 pounds who averages a point per game. It's only natural to want to keep him around when you're aiming to win…

Too bad—he would have been a great fit in Montreal.


In a Nutshell

– Bad news.

– That's for sure.

– What a blast!

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