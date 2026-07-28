We now know why Robert Thomas never left St. Louis

A few months—or even a few weeks—ago, Robert Thomas's name came up frequently in trade rumors.

Then, overnight, the talk died down. Jeremy Rutheford, a columnist covering the Blues, spoke with Thomas himself, and we now have a better understanding of why Thomas didn't leave St. Louis—and likely won't.

The player had productive discussions with the new GM, Alex Steen, and both sides agreed to move forward together.

Robert Thomas on offseason conversations with GM Alexander Steen: “I feel like I'm such a big part of the leadership in trying to build something special here, whether that's now or in a couple of years. That was a big part of it—‘Do you see me as part of that, and how quickly do you think… — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) July 27, 2026

What mattered most to the center was knowing how soon the leadership group would be able to make a difference.

And apparently, Thomas was pleased with Steen's response. The Blues may have traded Jordan Kyrou to the Washington Capitals, but despite that, the team feels ready to win now.

They acquired Mason McTavish, Connor McMichael, and Brandon Carlo, among others.

In 64 games last season, Thomas tallied 64 points, including 25 goals. He's a big guy at 6 feet, 207 pounds who averages a point per game. It's only natural to want to keep him around when you're aiming to win…

Too bad—he would have been a great fit in Montreal.

In a Nutshell

– Bad news.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left the game after this play. https://t.co/CNyZRV4czr pic.twitter.com/rjmb7dwj7Y — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 29, 2026

– That's for sure.

It may be a mid-summer exhibition event, but Team Canada is determined to rack up wins at the World Junior Summer Showcase, @markhmasters writes: https://t.co/uH0jxcV08u — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) July 29, 2026

– What a blast!