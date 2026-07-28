Kirill Marchenko: He hasn’t been following the Blue Jackets on Instagram for months

Kirill Marchenko is at the center of an unclear situation in Columbus. The forward's name is being mentioned in rumors, and there is at least one person in his camp who expects a trade to happen soon.

Meanwhile, those who deny the reports often cite sources close to the team.

As a result, right now, it's hard to know what to make of it all. But it's interesting to note that earlier today, an “old” post involving Marchenko resurfaced.

The post in question is from NHL Follow Tracker, which tracks players on Instagram to see who they follow or unfollow. And we note that on April 8, Marchenko stopped following the Jackets (and the NHL, for that matter) on Instagram.

So that was several months ago… and he hasn't started following either account again since then.

That said, the timing is rather peculiar… because all of this happened while the season wasn't even over yet. Remember that the Blue Jackets racked up losses to close out the season, and one might wonder if something happened between Marchenko and the team at that time.

It might just be a coincidence (or some kind of superstition), but it's interesting nonetheless.

Remember that at the end of the Blue Jackets' season, Rick Bowness called out his team, saying that some players in town were a little too accepting of defeat. And suddenly, one might wonder whether the relationship between Marchenko and Bowness—who will be back at the helm of the Blue Jackets in 2026–27—is on solid ground.

Once again, this is all pure speculation… but it could explain why we're hearing quite a few rumors involving Marchenko—and why they're almost all coming from his camp (rather than the Blue Jackets').

Quick Notes

– Note.

The 2026–2027 season will feature several individual milestoneshttps://t.co/Giu6SC4ngF — RDS (@RDSca) July 28, 2026

– Interesting.

Jeremy Rutherford: The Blues have shown interest in [Hurricanes defenseman] Alexander Nikishin and will continue to do so, assuming he's available – The Athletic (7/21) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 28, 2026

– That would be terrible for the sport.