Rumor Corner: Here’s What to Expect for Quinn Hughes’ Contract

Last December, the Wild surprised everyone by acquiring Quinn Hughes. The defenseman, whom many people expected to end up in New Jersey (along with his two brothers), was ultimately sent to Minnesota.

And, as usual, he's been outstanding.

That said, 2026–27 will be the final year of the defenseman's current contract. He'll earn $7.85 million this season… and he's set to receive a significant pay raise afterward.

Speaking of his new contract, Michael Russo (The Athletic) revealed today that Bill Guerin will meet with Hughes and his representatives shortly to negotiate.

And even though the Wild would like to sign him to at least a five-year deal, we should expect a three-year contract.

Believe Bill Guerin will be meeting with Quinn Hughes and his camp in Michigan today/this week. As we've long reported, the Wild want to go 5–8 years (7-year max term after Sept. 16 under the new CBA). A 3-year extension still makes the most sense for Quinn so he can align with Jack's deal in NJ — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) July 28, 2026

Obviously, the three-year term makes sense given that he would become a free agent at the same time as his brother Jack. We know the two have wanted to play together for a long time… and perhaps in 2030–31 they'll have the chance to do so.

Keep in mind that the youngest brother, Luke, is under contract in New Jersey through 2032. If all three want to play together, that's something to consider.

Robert Thomas Moves Forward

Over the past year, Robert Thomas has been at the center of trade rumors. The Blues were open to listening to offers, and for a while it looked like he might end up in Buffalo.

But in the end, Thomas is still in St. Louis. He'll be part of the Blues' future… and the good news is that he seems to have moved on after months of rumors.

According to Jeremy Rutherford (The Athletic), Thomas has had some good conversations with new GM Alex Steen. The two have cleared the air, and Thomas wants to stay in town.

Jeremy Rutherford: Regarding Robert Thomas rumors/Blues: He's moved past it. He had some good conversations with Steen during the offseason and wants to stay in St. Louis – The Athletic (7/21) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 28, 2026

Of course, one might wonder if that could change should the Blues struggle this season. That said, even though the team traded Jordan Kyrou to the Capitals, it has taken steps to improve, notably acquiring Mason McTavish.

Keep in mind that Thomas is under contract through the end of the 2030–31 season and has a full no-trade clause: if he leaves, it's because he's decided to do so… but that doesn't seem to be in the cards anytime soon.

A Major Discrepancy Between Drake Batherson and the Senators

Drake Batherson has been eligible to sign a contract extension since July 1. And after seasons with 62, 66, 68, and 71 points, we should expect him to receive a pay raise, given that he has been earning $4.975 million per year since 2021–22.

The question is just how substantial that raise will be. And from what we understand, there is a major gap in the negotiations right now.

Bruce Garrioch (Ottawa Sun) provided an update on the status of the talks… and according to what he's hearing, the two sides are “not close” to a deal.

Gap remains wide as Senators, Drake Batherson work toward new deal https://t.co/d9AjFDQPhB pic.twitter.com/ekaTm2q6Bk — Ottawa Citizen (@OttawaCitizen) July 28, 2026

Keep in mind that right now, the highest-paid player in Ottawa is Tim Stützle, who earns $8.35 million per year. However, the market has changed quite a bit in recent years, and it's safe to assume that Batherson will want to surpass that figure on his next contract.

Batherson wants to stay, and the Senators want to keep him: let's see if they can find common ground… because losing Batherson right after Brady Tkachuk just left would really hurt the Sens.

In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

Anthony Di Marco: The Senators have been keeping an eye on [Flyers] defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen for quite some time – Daily Faceoff (7/22) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) July 28, 2026

– A great read.

The NHL has had only one Black head coach in its 109-year history, and not even for a full season. If Joel Ward gets his way, he'll be next. And it will be long overdue.https://t.co/ff4j428atT pic.twitter.com/8f1wUo0PgK — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) July 27, 2026

– Well done.