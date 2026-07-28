Patrick Kane on his departure from Detroit: “Things happened”

Raphael Simard
Patrick Kane on his departure from Detroit: “Things happened”
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

Patrick Kane didn't exactly surprise everyone by signing with Chicago, but let's just say that if you'd told him that at the end of last season, he wouldn't have believed he'd sign anywhere other than Detroit.

So why did he return to the team that drafted him?

We learn on the Pardon My Take podcast that things happened in Detroit…

What happened to make Kane move on? He didn't want to go into further detail.

One might think that the Dylan Larkin situation is one of the reasons for the American's departure and that Steve Yzerman's departure as GM was the straw that broke the camel's back.

I suppose so.

There's been no shortage of controversy with the Wings this summer, and let's just say the offense isn't what it used to be. Imagine if the captain were to leave.

(Credit: Daily Faceoff)

Kane signed a two-year deal with Chicago. Eight million per season is a lot, and Detroit would have had a hard time matching that offer (unless they'd traded Larkin first).

But right from the start of the summer, the Hawks showed interest in their former superstar. At 11:03 a.m.—the free-agent market opens at 11 a.m.—he got a call from the team's owner, Danny Wirtz.

Clearly, he wasn't in a hurry to make a decision.


In a nutshell

– This is crazy.

– Well done.

– Not another threesome… [BPM Sports]

– Yes.

Ouch.

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