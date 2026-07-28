The Yankees are considering the possibility of acquiring George Springer

With the Toronto Blue Jays currently nine games below .500, they are expected to be on the selling side by the MLB trade deadline. Several players are therefore likely to find themselves in new surroundings in the coming days, including George Springer.

And according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the New York Yankees are considering the possibility of acquiring him, as they need to add a right-handed hitter to the outfield—especially given Cody Belliger's injury, which will sideline him for four to six weeks.

The names of Lane Thomas, Spencer Steer, Jo Adell, and Jorge Soler are also being mentioned in the Bronx.

https://t.co/mS1i8s1DLL Yanks now need bats more than arms (here are some options) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 28, 2026

Getting back to Springer, he's in the final season of his six-year contract with the Blue Jays and is expected to become a free agent at the end of this season.

What the 36-year-old would offer the Bombers is something that Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones can't provide: a veteran hitter with playoff experience.

Admittedly, this isn't Springer's best season in the majors—far from it—but in clutch situations, the outfielder and designated hitter has earned a reputation as one of the best players in the postseason.

Since Springer has played at least ten years in the Manfred League and the last five seasons with the same club, he must approve any trade before it can be completed, according to Major League Baseball rules.

The two franchises have rarely made trades with each other; the last one dates back to the trade deadline eight years ago, when the Blue Jays sent J.A. Happ to the Yankees in exchange for Brandon Drury and Billy McKinney.

It remains to be seen whether Springer will be the one to rebuild bridges between the two organizations.

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