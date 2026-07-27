The Blue Jays are going to trade “quite a few” players

The Toronto Blue Jays will likely be in selling mode within a week. The team has been unable to replicate its 2025 success, and at 10 games below .500, selling is the most logical course of action.

We've long hoped that the spark would ignite… but it never did.

The question is how aggressively the Jays will sell. We know the team still has big contracts on its books for 2027, and they might try to take a step back this summer to come back strong next year.

Much like they did in 2024, about 15 months before reaching the World Series in 2025.

And on that note, it's interesting to note that Jeff Passan, who was answering questions on Threads, was asked how many players the Jays will trade.

His answer? “Quite a few.”

Jeff Passan is answering questions on Threads and said this when asked about how many players the Jays would trade. pic.twitter.com/CTB9QUmecx — Ryley Delaney (@Ryley__Delaney) July 27, 2026

Unsurprisingly, Passan names Kevin Gausman and Daulton Varsho, who are set to become free agents. That said, it goes a bit further: he expects to see at least a few relievers leave.

In fact, Toronto's front office is listening to offers for every reliever on the roster… except Louis Varland. He's clearly untouchable.

Where it gets interesting is that Passan mentions Shane Bieber (who's stepping up at just the right time), but also Yimi Garcia. We know it's been a very long time since he pitched in the majors (the last time was July 2, 2025)… but it seemed like he was getting close to a return.

Except that since Passan's report, the Jays have announced that Garcia will be re-evaluated, as he's still experiencing nerve and neck symptoms. So it's doubtful he'll be traded.

Bad news on Yimi Garcia, who continues to experience nerve and neck symptoms. He's going to see another doctor to check for thoracic outlet syndrome. Joe Mantiply is back throwing bullpens, and Lenyn Sosa starts hitting live BP this week. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) July 27, 2026

But even if Garcia isn't tradeable and Varland is untouchable, the Blue Jays have some assets in the bullpen that could interest other teams. Tyler Rogers, for example, is a player who could command a good price on the market.

Especially since the club seems open to setting aside money to facilitate trades, which could help secure a very good price for Rogers… but also to trade Jeff Hoffman.

Some extra notes on the Trade Deadline, including the major role money could play for the #BlueJays as sellers: https://t.co/UU0fJUpl53 — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) July 27, 2026

So we're in for a big week in Toronto, as quite a few players are likely to leave. The Blue Jays have the opportunity to stock up on talent for the coming years, and they seem ready to be active sellers.

Now we'll see where all these players end up.

PMLB

Max Scherzer receives a standing ovation in Washington.

Max Scherzer received a standing ovation in his return to Nationals Park (MLB x @CoronaUSA) pic.twitter.com/oGlywSNmeb — MLB (@MLB) July 27, 2026

Addison Barger didn't undergo Tommy John surgery: he had a less serious procedure. His surgery will keep him sidelined for six months—instead of the nine months typical for a Tommy John procedure. And Jesus Sanchez is nearing a return.

Jesus Sanchez will be at Triple-A Buffalo tomorrow; if all goes well, he could rejoin the Blue Jays on Friday when the Cardinals are in town. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) July 27, 2026

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