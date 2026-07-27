Rumor: Two Names to Watch on the Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are the team of the moment in MLB. With the trade deadline drawing closer by the day, the team is giving the general manager strong reasons to bring in reinforcements for the season's final stretch.

Yes, it's all well and good to receive, but to do that, you have to give.

It depends on what the team on the other end of the line is looking for. It could be top prospects, young players who haven't quite established themselves yet for various reasons, or veterans to shake things up.

The Red Sox have a bit of everything. When you think of a top prospect, Kyson Witherspoon's name comes to mind. When you think of a young player trying to become a long-term Major League regular, Marcelo Mayer's name stands out. As for an established player who could bring a breath of fresh air, Jarren Duran comes to mind.

If the Red Sox go back to the MLB-for-MLB trade well, Marcelo Mayer or Jarren Duran could be players the Red Sox trade, according to @alexspeier. pic.twitter.com/qmzoGQQeWJ — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) July 27, 2026

The Mayer and Duran Cases

The Marcelo Mayer situation is intriguing. Selected fourth overall in the 2021 draft, the infielder was supposed to become the face of the franchise—nothing less! While patience is called for, given that he's only 23, his development has been slower than expected—especially at the plate. His name is part of the speculation because he could fetch a hefty return.

As for Duran, his name has been a constant presence in trade rumors for quite some time now. In fact, since the author of this piece is a Kansas City Royals fan, many Royals fans dream of seeing Duran patrolling the outfield at Kauffman Stadium. Who knows—maybe one day!

The relationship between Duran, Red Sox fans, and management could be described as complicated. The 29-year-old athlete has gone from being admired to causing disappointment, and finally to a stage of reconciliation. His career has not been a smooth ride. The outfielder once revealed, in a Netflix documentary, that he had gone through an extremely difficult period marked by a suicide attempt. There were also the homophobic remarks he made in 2024 toward a fan who was harassing him during a game. And that's not to mention the numerous altercations with fans here and there.

In short, no one can fault Duran's passion, authenticity, and will to win. However, for a big market like Boston—which comes with its own share of pressure—perhaps this isn't the ideal scenario. The same goes for Mayer, for that matter. That's why many Kansas City Royals fans see Duran as a perfect fit for Missouri.

PMLB

Max Scherzer Returns: Braydon Fisher Placed on Bereavement List.

ROSTER MOVES: RHP Max Scherzer reinstated from the 15-day IL and will start tonight's game RHP Braydon Fisher placed on the Restricted List (Bereavement) pic.twitter.com/EXGXQJCcpx — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 27, 2026

Long absence for Cody Bellinger.

Aaron Boone says Cody Bellinger has a Grade 2 hamstring strain and will miss 4–6 weeks, per @BryanHoch pic.twitter.com/JL22o4RVVn — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 27, 2026

Juan Soto expects to return this season.

Speaking for the first time since straining his calf, Juan Soto was asked if he expects to return this season. “Definitely,” he said. “100 percent.” — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 27, 2026

Jameson Taillon DFA.

The Cubs have designated Jameson Taillon for assignment. pic.twitter.com/2Cliv4jBt9 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 27, 2026

Shohei Ohtani: Is His Slump Due to Something Other Than His Knee?

Shohei Ohtani is slumping, but the Dodgers don't think his knee injury is to blame https://t.co/5kko3wbkUE pic.twitter.com/5zi6MNlRSg — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) July 27, 2026

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