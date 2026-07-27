Mets: “I expect them to make at least six trades.”

We know that Steve Cohen's Mets will be sellers at the trade deadline, which is just under a week away.

But to what extent will they be able to make trades?

According to what Ken Rosenthal said on FOX, he expects the New York Mets to make at least six trades by August 3.

The fact that the team has several players whose contracts are expiring means there could be a lot of movement.

With the trade deadline approaching, @Ken_Rosenthal says he expects the Mets to make at least six trades in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/xe6uqjeNwY — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 26, 2026

Because the Mets want to be competitive in 2027, players acquired via trades are the most likely to be traded in the coming days.

Freddy Peralta and Clay Holmes (who has an opt-out clause and is expected to exercise it) will be in high demand soon.

A.J. Minter and Brooks Raley will be free agents this winter. Luis Robert Jr. has a team option for 2027, and Tyrone Taylor will be a player on loan.

These six players have a good chance of leaving.

What about Luke Weaver? That's a different story, since the club won't want to let him go for nothing. He has one more year left on his contract.

If the team wants to compete in 2027, Weaver will have a say in the matter. So to change that, a team will have to get in early and make a crazy offer.

Since the New York Mets want to be successful in 2027, any trades will have to include prospects close to the majors or players already in the big leagues. Top-tier A-level prospects just won't cut it as the centerpiece of a trade.

Will players like Bo Bichette and Francisco Lindor be traded? I doubt it, but we'll see.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.