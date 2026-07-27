Trade deadline: The Yankees are everywhere

Unlike in previous years, there's a sense of urgency among the New York Yankees as the trade deadline approaches, as evidenced by the numerous rumors surrounding San Diego Padres reliever Mason Miller. Perhaps this is because the window of opportunity for captain Aaron Judge and his teammates Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole could close at any moment.

And with Cody Bellinger's injury—he was placed on the 10-day injured list yesterday (Sunday) due to a strained left hamstring—that sense of urgency is heightened in the Bronx.

So much so that, according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is exploring every option right now—including the Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal—should he ultimately become available on the trade market.

Brian Cashman is looking for anyone or anything to improve his team, according to opposing general managers. If the Tigers were to trade Tarik Skubal, the Yankees would be in the mix.

It will be interesting to see how far Cashman and his boss, Hal Steinbrenner, are willing to go to improve the New York team. Because Skubal isn't the only name Bowden mentioned.

Brian Cashman is looking for “everyone and anything to get better,” according to opposing general managers, says @JimBowdenGM. “If the Tigers were to trade Tarik Skubal, they'd be in the mix.” pic.twitter.com/UjU49NFmIL — GM Territory (@GMTerritory) July 27, 2026

In fact, Washington Nationals shortstop C.J. Abrams is also being mentioned. One thing is certain: whether it's Skubal, Abrams, or another player of that caliber, young George Lombard Jr. will have to go the other way.

A package including Volpe and Lombard Jr. could help land Abrams.

Despite the two players mentioned above, the Yankees' priority must remain adding a right-handed-hitting catcher as well as some depth to the bullpen. Depending on the severity of Bellinger's injury, an outfielder could also make his way to the Big Apple.

“There's a pathway for the Yankees to acquire CJ Abrams if George Lombard Jr. is in the conversation,” says @JimBowdenGM. “A package of Volpe and Lombard Jr. might get Abrams.” pic.twitter.com/vHA4CTEq5k — GM Territory (@GMTerritory) July 27, 2026

But that doesn't stop Cashman from going even further and making some big moves between now and August 3.

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