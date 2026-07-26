Max Scherzer in Washington tomorrow | Kevin Gausman wants to stay

This afternoon, the Blue Jays lost (6-1) to the Boston Red Sox.

I guess the team was looking for the most effective way to send a message to its owners that they needed to make a trade before the deadline…

Kevin Gausman pitched a quality start (six innings, three runs) for his team. He was due for a good start, and that's exactly what he delivered.

He, however, knows all too well that every loss hurts his chances of staying with the team. He's not in control of his own fate, and he knows the Blue Jays could trade him.

He can say no to eight teams, but that still leaves his club some wiggle room.

Speaking to the media, he reiterated his desire to finish the season in Toronto. He understands the business side of things, but he'd be happy to see out his contract here.

“I don't want to go anywhere.” #BlueJays Takeaways from Boston as the Trade Deadline looms: https://t.co/vkk2ZAXl3R — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) July 26, 2026

Despite his team's struggles, he feels at home in Toronto.

I wonder if the Blue Jays will consider offering him a one-year contract by August 3 instead of letting him go.

Speaking of the rotation, the Blue Jays announced that Max Scherzer won't be making another start in Buffalo before returning after all.

Starting tomorrow, in Washington, D.C. (a city that means a lot to him), he'll be the starter. Will that make him want to actually finish his career there?

Max Scherzer will start Monday's series opener against the Nationals, John Schneider announced. In a corresponding move, Spencer Miles will shift to the bullpen. pic.twitter.com/ZLT05HE6pl — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 26, 2026

We'll see if he can deliver. It's doubtful.

Shane Bieber and Trey Yesavage will also pitch in D.C. Spencer Miles will be sent to the bullpen, and a reliever will be sent down to Triple-A—barring an injury, of course.

PMLB

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton will travel with the team to Chicago.

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton will accompany the Yankees to Chicago, Aaron Boone said. “We'll have some of our trainers traveling with the team, so they'll be able to handle that.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 26, 2026

12 straight losses in Miami.

The Marlins have lost a franchise-record twelve consecutive games. pic.twitter.com/wplhY9TD89 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 26, 2026

A machine.

Jacob Misiorowski leads the MLB with 185 strikeouts this season after today's dominant outing pic.twitter.com/iIlUeO7s38 — MLB (@MLB) July 26, 2026

Great photo.

Congratulations to Jeff Kent, Andruw Jones, and Carlos Beltran on your inductions into Cooperstown! pic.twitter.com/wkFj7QwRj5 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 26, 2026

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