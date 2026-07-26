MLB in Brief: Major Injury for Shea Langeliers | Is It the Mets’ Fault?

Shea Langeliers Suffers a Serious Knee Injury

His season is likely over. He is therefore unlikely to be traded.

New on ESPN: All-Star catcher Shea Langeliers has a torn meniscus in his knee and could miss the rest of the year, taking him off the trade market and dealing another blow to an A's season that has gone awry. Read the full story on ESPN: https://t.co/P4v850R5CR — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 26, 2026

Lance McCullers Jr. DFA

His time in Milwaukee was short-lived.

The Brewers have designated Lance McCullers for assignment. He made two relief appearances for Milwaukee, allowing two earned runs over 4.2 innings while striking out five and allowing three hits and five walks https://t.co/r8uQPxjvRD pic.twitter.com/YFyk5JAYei — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 26, 2026

The Rumors

They're impossible to avoid.

“It's impossible to ignore it now with social media and just the number of people you run into who'll talk to you about it.” Spoke to Gausman, Scherzer, Varsho, Hoffman, and Rogers about the looming trade deadline. Uncertain times in Jays land. https://t.co/jgzJOmrkIQ — Tom Ruminski (@TomRuminski) July 26, 2026

Is it the Mets' fault?

Why is Freddy Peralta struggling in New York?

UPDATE: People around MLB believe it's the Mets' fault that Freddy Peralta is having such a poor year, per @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/7atZSP3cuy — SleeperMets (@SleeperMets) July 24, 2026

False rumor?

Payton Tolle didn't believe that Connelly Early had actually been traded. Then he saw that it was true.

Payton Tolle said he thought the news that his close friend Connelly Early had been traded was AI-generated until he checked and saw a @JeffPassan tweet. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 26, 2026

Will John Mozeliak remain the Angels' GM?

It's very possible.

Nightengale: Angels interim GM John Mozeliak is now expected to stay on the job. pic.twitter.com/lhNTWl7jR9 — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) July 26, 2026

Tarik Skubal to L.A.?

The rumors will never die down.

Will the Dodgers trade for Tarik Skubal? @Ken_Rosenthal has the latest: pic.twitter.com/SP4R1NZGak — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 25, 2026

Cody Bellinger Injured

Spencer Jones has been called up.

Jones is now officially up, Bellinger on the IL https://t.co/VBkjQMNOFH — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 26, 2026

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