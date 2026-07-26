MLB in Brief: Major Injury for Shea Langeliers | Is It the Mets’ Fault?
Shea Langeliers Suffers a Serious Knee Injury
His season is likely over. He is therefore unlikely to be traded.
Lance McCullers Jr. DFA
His time in Milwaukee was short-lived.
The Rumors
They're impossible to avoid.
Is it the Mets' fault?
Why is Freddy Peralta struggling in New York?
False rumor?
Payton Tolle didn't believe that Connelly Early had actually been traded. Then he saw that it was true.
Will John Mozeliak remain the Angels' GM?
It's very possible.
Tarik Skubal to L.A.?
The rumors will never die down.
Cody Bellinger Injured
Spencer Jones has been called up.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.