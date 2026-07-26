MLB in Brief: Major Injury for Shea Langeliers | Is It the Mets’ Fault?

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Major Injury for Shea Langeliers | Is It the Mets’ Fault?
Credit: CtC

Shea Langeliers Suffers a Serious Knee Injury

His season is likely over. He is therefore unlikely to be traded.

Lance McCullers Jr. DFA

His time in Milwaukee was short-lived.

The Rumors

They're impossible to avoid.

Is it the Mets' fault?

Why is Freddy Peralta struggling in New York?

False rumor?

Payton Tolle didn't believe that Connelly Early had actually been traded. Then he saw that it was true.

Will John Mozeliak remain the Angels' GM?

It's very possible.

Tarik Skubal to L.A.?

The rumors will never die down.

Cody Bellinger Injured

Spencer Jones has been called up.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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