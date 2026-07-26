Jose Caballero needs to stop his antics at the plate

In May 2023, Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado confronted Jose Caballero over his manipulation of the scoreboard, which led to a bench-clearing brawl.

A month later, Caballero brought his little antics to Yankee Stadium, which irritated Gerrit Cole so much that he fired a 97 MPH fastball over Caballero's head. After striking him out, Cole exchanged gestures and words with the Seattle Mariners' dugout.

This incident is one of the reasons why New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone admitted this week that he didn't like Cabby before the Yankees acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays at last year's trade deadline.

But regardless of the fact that Boonie now appreciates his protégé and defends him in public, Caballero needs to stop his antics.

As we know, Caballero steps into the batter's box, lowers his eyes, and refuses to look at the pitcher until the very last possible moment. The pitcher waits. The clock keeps ticking. Caballero finally looks up, halfway into his batting stance, while the opposing pitcher has been ready since the Stone Age.

We have another José Caballero situation. “You don't get to take 3 or 4 seconds in the box anymore.” “You're picking on me!” pic.twitter.com/pOteQjG0GH — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 22, 2026

The purpose of the clock introduced by Major League Baseball was to shorten games and thus maintain the interest of the majority of fans. It wasn't to allow certain players to find the slightest loophole to exploit.

And speaking of an advantage, it's not as if Caballero is really benefiting from it, given that he's been struggling to keep his batting average above the .100 mark for the past few weeks.

As you know, I'm a Yankees fan, and I'm urging Caballero to stop this nonsense, focus on his at-bats, and eliminate any distractions he might be causing right now to a team fighting for the American League East title.

Is that too much to ask?

PMLB

Cody Bellinger wants to avoid the injured list.

Bellinger to get tested for hamstring injury, hopeful he won't need IL stint https://t.co/hhzRfWD07j — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 26, 2026

Caleb Durbin will remain at third base for now.

Caleb Durbin said the Red Sox began discussing with him his willingness to play other positions before last night's trade went through, and he was happy to do whatever would help the team. He will remain at third base for now, but will add second base and shortstop drills to his routine. — Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) July 26, 2026

Stay tuned.

It's real, it's here. Ricky Tiedemann is back on a rehab assignment with Single-A Dunedin. If his body can hold up for a while, the talent is there, and he's still just 23. #BlueJays https://t.co/WxvhB2Dg2k — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) July 26, 2026

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