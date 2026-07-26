Second-Best: The Cardinals Are Still in the Running

After defeating the Cincinnati Reds 7-0 yesterday, the surprising St. Louis Cardinals find themselves this morning one and a half games out of a playoff spot.

Even though Oliver Marmol's squad slowed down a bit just before the All-Star break, the fact remains that the Cards are still in the mix when it comes to the real season.

One of the pleasant surprises since the start of the 2026 season, the Missouri-based team could have fallen off the map and found itself in a less enviable position in the standings, and no one would have been truly surprised. Yet that hasn't happened, and the club remains firmly in the thick of the race just a few days before the trade deadline.

Replacing John Mozeliak at the helm of the club, Chaim Bloom will have to pull a few rabbits out of his hat to give his manager some extra firepower, proving that anything is possible and that the dream of a playoff berth isn't just a mirage.

Bloom has proven in the past that he has what it takes to put the right pieces together when it counts. Now it's up to him to keep the momentum going and better support Jordan Walker on offense, while adding one or two veterans to his pitching staff. So far, everyone has performed beyond expectations, but there's still a lot of work to be done in a division that's more competitive than in previous years.

However, care must be taken not to disrupt the chemistry, which is so important within this group of athletes.

Having not faced too much pressure since the start of the current season, the Cardinals' players now find themselves in a situation where they must perform at a higher level while dealing with a challenge that didn't exist at the start of the season: making the playoffs.

Yesterday, Ivan Herrera drove in two runs during the convincing victory over the Reds, while his teammate Blaze Jordan did the same. Andre Pallante, the Cards' starting pitcher yesterday, shone as he earned his eleventh win of the season. He shut out the Reds for seven innings, allowing only two hits while striking out eight batters.

Jordan Walker, who is batting .290 so far this season, added two more hits to his total. An honorable mention goes to Alec Burleson, the team's dynamo, who recorded three more hits while driving in his 70th run of the season. He ranks sixth in the majors in that category.

Today, Kyle Leahy (7-4) will try to secure his 54th win for his team as he faces Andrew Abbott (5-6).

The Cardinals are a joy to watch and play like a fearless, irreproachable group of players, but they are currently entering uncharted territory where the window of opportunity could close at any moment. The coming weeks will be crucial for them, and their fate is in their own hands.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.