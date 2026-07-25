Dylan Cease: A shutout with 12 strikeouts
A few weeks ago, Dylan Cease came close to pitching a no-hitter. Against San Francisco, he pitched eight innings before giving up a hit.
Recently, he had a quality start against the Rays… but this afternoon in Boston, he chose to return to the form he showed in San Francisco.
The result? This afternoon, he pitched a 120-pitch shutout (a career high), allowing just one single hit along the way.
He also struck out 12 batters, including three in the eighth and three more in the ninth.
It had been since 2010 that a Blue Jays pitcher had thrown a one-hit complete game. Shaun Marcum was the last to do so.
To think that Cease had started the day with a loss of velocity… the game's narrative changed quickly.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (two RBIs), George Springer (three RBIs), and Ernie Clement drove in the Blue Jays' runs in a 6-0 victory.
In short, the top players stepped up.
After losing yesterday, the Blue Jays have won two of their last three games. But unless they string together seven or eight more in a row, don't expect to see the Blue Jays making any trades at the deadline.
It's starting to get pretty late in the season, let's say. And that's even though, before the game, Vladdy asked fans to be patient.
- Caleb Durbin Ready to Switch Positions: Not Everyone Is Rafael Devers.
- Shohei Ohtani didn't pitch today (a bullpen session), after all.
- Juan Soto: out for several weeks. He's dealing with a calf injury.
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