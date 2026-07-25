Dylan Cease: A shutout with 12 strikeouts

A few weeks ago, Dylan Cease came close to pitching a no-hitter. Against San Francisco, he pitched eight innings before giving up a hit.

Recently, he had a quality start against the Rays… but this afternoon in Boston, he chose to return to the form he showed in San Francisco.

The result? This afternoon, he pitched a 120-pitch shutout (a career high), allowing just one single hit along the way.

He also struck out 12 batters, including three in the eighth and three more in the ninth.

Dylan Cease struck out SIX batters over his final two frames to complete the shutout! (MLB x @TMobile) pic.twitter.com/B9LPiJTNWd — MLB (@MLB) July 25, 2026

It had been since 2010 that a Blue Jays pitcher had thrown a one-hit complete game. Shaun Marcum was the last to do so.

To think that Cease had started the day with a loss of velocity… the game's narrative changed quickly.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (two RBIs), George Springer (three RBIs), and Ernie Clement drove in the Blue Jays' runs in a 6-0 victory.

In short, the top players stepped up.

After losing yesterday, the Blue Jays have won two of their last three games. But unless they string together seven or eight more in a row, don't expect to see the Blue Jays making any trades at the deadline.

It's starting to get pretty late in the season, let's say. And that's even though, before the game, Vladdy asked fans to be patient.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s message to fans (1/2): “Be patient. I know things aren't going the way we wanted, but I can promise all our fans that every time we go out there, our goal is to win the game. We're human.” — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) July 25, 2026

PMLB

Caleb Durbin Ready to Switch Positions: Not Everyone Is Rafael Devers.

Caleb Durbin tells @alexspeier he is willing to move to second base if the Red Sox acquire a third baseman before the trade deadline: https://t.co/ss5HZfjmwB — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) July 25, 2026

Shohei Ohtani didn't pitch today (a bullpen session), after all.

Shohei Ohtani's bullpen session scheduled for today was postponed because he didn't feel great during his last one. Dave Roberts said he still believes Ohtani will pitch again this season. And while the delay is “a bummer,” Roberts said Ohtani is going to be the MVP regardless. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 25, 2026

Juan Soto: out for several weeks. He's dealing with a calf injury.

Soto's calf strain is “more significant than last time,” according to Andy Green. It's a Grade 2. The Mets expect him to be sidelined for more than three weeks. https://t.co/18YuSQov6z — Deesha (@DeeshaThosar) July 25, 2026

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