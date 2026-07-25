MLB in Brief: Dallas Keuchel Joins the A’s | Max Scherzer and the Rumors

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Dallas Keuchel Joins the A’s | Max Scherzer and the Rumors
Credit: Twinkie Town

Dallas Keuchel with the A's

It's a minor league contract.

Max Scherzer and the Rumors

He doesn't want to comment.

Retirement postponed?

Zack Wheeler is thinking about it. He had said that after 2027, it would be over.

Little Discussion

The Mets clearly aren't too keen on the idea of keeping Clay Holmes under a new contract. He's therefore expected to be traded.

Big Offer

Last year, Peyton Tolle and Franklin Arias were offered in exchange for Joe Ryan.

Cade Smith Dominates

One earned run in July? Wow.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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