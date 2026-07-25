MLB in Brief: Dallas Keuchel Joins the A’s | Max Scherzer and the Rumors
Dallas Keuchel with the A's
It's a minor league contract.
Max Scherzer and the Rumors
He doesn't want to comment.
Retirement postponed?
Zack Wheeler is thinking about it. He had said that after 2027, it would be over.
Little Discussion
The Mets clearly aren't too keen on the idea of keeping Clay Holmes under a new contract. He's therefore expected to be traded.
Big Offer
Last year, Peyton Tolle and Franklin Arias were offered in exchange for Joe Ryan.
Cade Smith Dominates
One earned run in July? Wow.
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