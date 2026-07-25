MLB in Brief: Dallas Keuchel Joins the A’s | Max Scherzer and the Rumors

Dallas Keuchel with the A's

It's a minor league contract.

Former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel and the A's have agreed to a minor league contract, sources tell ESPN. Keuchel, 38, will report to Triple-A. He last pitched in the majors with Milwaukee in 2024. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 25, 2026

Max Scherzer and the Rumors

He doesn't want to comment.

Physically, Max Scherzer says he's ready to pitch at the MLB level next week. As for trade talk, he told me and @MitchBannon that he considers it pointless. “I'm just not going to answer your question,” he said, before sharing some interesting perspective.https://t.co/9qKaW2Knx6 — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) July 25, 2026

Retirement postponed?

Zack Wheeler is thinking about it. He had said that after 2027, it would be over.

Zack Wheeler's dominance has the Phillies' ace open to perhaps delaying retirement as he builds a case for potential Hall of Fame induction https://t.co/fN352pYoZd — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 22, 2026

Little Discussion

The Mets clearly aren't too keen on the idea of keeping Clay Holmes under a new contract. He's therefore expected to be traded.

Clay Holmes on extension talks with the Mets: “I don't think there's been a ton there.” Holmes, a prime trade candidate, has been out with a broken fibula since May 15. He made his first rehab start yesterday in Triple-A, allowing two runs in 2 1/3 innings. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) July 24, 2026

Big Offer

Last year, Peyton Tolle and Franklin Arias were offered in exchange for Joe Ryan.

The Red Sox were willing to include both LHP Peyton Tolle and INF Franklin Arias in a trade for Twins SP Joe Ryan last summer, per @alexspeier pic.twitter.com/lmbgDabhlb — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) July 25, 2026

Cade Smith Dominates

One earned run in July? Wow.

Cade Smith has allowed ONE earned run in July pic.twitter.com/h1UitcSqyd — MLB (@MLB) July 25, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.