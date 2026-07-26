The Red Sox acquire Curtis Mead in exchange for Connelly Early

The coming week is sure to be full of twists and turns, with just eight days left until the MLB trade deadline. In fact, the action has already begun, as the Boston Red Sox have let the baseball world know that they'll be looking to add pieces to the puzzle in the coming days.

In fact, just late last night (Saturday), the Red Sox completed their first major trade aimed at improving their roster. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that they had traded young left-handed pitcher Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals in a one-for-one deal in exchange for Curtis Mead.

BREAKING: The Boston Red Sox are trading left-hander Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals for infielder Curtis Mead, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 26, 2026

This trade comes somewhat out of the blue, as rumors had been circulating for the past few days about various players the team was targeting, including Shea Langeliers, C.J. Abrams, and Zach Neto.

Boston ultimately set its sights on Mead, who is breaking out and is under the team's control through the 2030 season.

So far this season, he is batting .256 with an OPS of .856, along with 17 home runs and 48 RBIs in 86 games played. The 25-year-old is also versatile defensively and can play all three infield positions.

The Red Sox were looking for power from the right side of the plate, and Mead certainly fits the bill.

On the other hand, trading Early away could hurt the team in the long run, but the Sox see an opportunity to sneak into a weak American League, and the slugger is recovering from an injury. Additionally, Boston has had a surplus of young pitchers who are on their way to the Manfred League.

Mead had recently been designated for assignment, and the Nationals are capitalizing on his value.

It's impossible to know who will come out on top in this trade, but if the 2026 version of Mead is here to stay, this deal could work out in favor of the Massachusetts team. Otherwise, Washington will emerge as the big winner.

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