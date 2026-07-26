Trading Connelly Early: A Panic Move

Am I the only one who was shocked to see that the Red Sox decided to trade Connely Early for Curtis Mead?

There are two ways to look at this. And I'll tell you right off the bat: the truth probably lies somewhere in between.

First, you could argue that the Red Sox addressed a pressing need (a right-handed hitter) by bringing in a player with some power who'll thrive at Fenway Park.

With Jake Bennett rising through the ranks in the Red Sox organization, Early was becoming a bit more tradable.

But on the other hand, you could also argue that the Nationals acquired a player who has the potential to be a top-tier pitcher in exchange for…

Against what? A hitter who's only been good for the past few months. Maximizing a player's value, you say?

I'm going to miss Connelly Early A LOT. With Jake Bennett breaking out, Tolle evolving, and Crochet getting healthy, Early felt like the one the Red Sox were most likely to trade. Early was having a pretty decent year: 7-5, 3.44 ERA, 93 Ks, 1.25 WHIP. Washington is… pic.twitter.com/jP1JgvCKDK — SleeperRedSox (@SleeperRedSox) July 26, 2026

Think about it: last October, the Red Sox gave Early a playoff start against the Yankees. And in March 2026, Mead was designated for assignment.

I know, I know: it's possible that a young player (Mead is 25) who was once a top prospect could finally break out for good. Breakouts like that do happen.

But it's still a gamble.

What do I think? Because Early is injured (he's expected to return this season, but who knows) and the Nationals wanted to give the Red Sox what they wanted, Craig Breslow agreed to the trade… even though he overpaid.

Why? Because he knows that in 2026, Mead will help him make the playoffs more easily. And that's what Breslow needs. #ShortTerm

If Boston were to miss the playoffs, would the baseball operations chief lose his job? That's what I think, anyway.

Breslow has always wanted to build around young players, and now he's trading away a pitcher like that? In my view, it's a panic move to save his job.

All of this could have been avoided if he'd been willing to give Alex Begman a no-trade clause last winter… but that's no longer an option on the table.

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