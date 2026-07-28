Red Sox: Curtis Mead was injured in his first game

Last night, the Boston Red Sox hosted Curtis Mead for the first time since the trade with the Nationals.

I think Boston paid too much for the hitter's services… but I also think that adding a player like him to the team's lineup is obviously a good thing.

Last night, while Mead was playing second base against the Sacramento A's, he was forced to leave the game sooner than expected.

In the fourth inning, during his second at-bat of the game, he was injured. He was hit by a pitch from starter Jack Perkins.

Curtis Mead has been removed from the game. He was hit by a pitch on the hand/wrist in the 4th inning. Big, big yikes. pic.twitter.com/HGF9BYTGuv — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) July 28, 2026

It was his left wrist that was hit.

The Red Sox described it as a contusion. X-rays were taken and came back clear, which is good news.

Ultimately, the Red Sox believe they've avoided the worst. That said, this doesn't necessarily mean Mead will be able to play today.

Further tests will be conducted to ensure everything is okay with the team's new infielder.

Chad Tracy says it seems like the Red Sox dodged a bullet with Curtis Mead's wrist. He's sore, and Tracy didn't rule out the possibility of more tests tomorrow. He's day-to-day for now. pic.twitter.com/Zn7vVGJuMb — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) July 28, 2026

We can all agree that if he'd suffered a serious injury, it would have forced the Red Sox to take action. After all, Mead wasn't acquired at great cost just for the sake of it—he was acquired because Boston needs offense.

We'll see in the coming days if he'll be able to make an impact in Boston once his wrist heals. After all, the Red Sox need him to stay in the thick of the race in the American League.

MLB

PMLB

The standings in the National League. The Marlins finally won a game after 12 straight losses.

MLB

Anthony Volpe has lost all confidence in himself. Get him out of New York for his own good.

Anthony Volpe drops what would have secured the win for the Yankees. Now they have to bring in their closer David Bednar pic.twitter.com/hE0H7FtCx7 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 28, 2026

Well, then.

Max Scherzer didn't pitch for long, but he helped the Blue Jays win in Washington.

Max Scherzer postgame: “My execution will improve, and my efficiency should improve as well… for me, finally, this has helped. I feel good—I feel great. It was just great to be back out there competing, so I just need to make sure I can recover and get back out there.” — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) July 28, 2026

The Nationals hit the jackpot with the Juan Soto trade.

Top 3 in the NL in OPS: Soto and the two players traded for Soto (Wood and Abrams) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 28, 2026

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